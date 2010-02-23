Creative Glassware Contest

11 March – 15 April from 10.00 at the Glass Museum (2 Rynok Sq.)

Lviv’s Glass Museum, together with the Ningbo Glass Museum in China, is encouraging young Leopolitans to take part in the Andriy Bokotey Award contest for glass artists. Initially founded by the Wuxi ‘Greenwave’ Art Gallery in China, the contest is now in its third year. The first prize winner will take part in the Ningbo International Glass Art conference in China and will have their travel, room and board covered. Second and third prize winners will receive 20,000 and 10,000 UAH, respectively. All three winner’s works will be exhibited at the Ningbo Glass Museum.

Andrey Bokotey is a graduate of the ceramics department at the Lviv National Academy of Arts. He chaired the Art Glass Department from 1994-96, was a professor and vice-rector from 1996-00, and the Academy’s rector from 2000-15. After initiating numerous International Blown Glass Symposiums in Lviv, he founded the city’s spectacular Glass Museum. A National Artist of Ukraine since 2007 and a member of the National Academy of Arts since 2001, his works have been exhibited in galleries around the world.

Entries by Ukrainian artists up to 35 years are welcome to enter the competition until 1 March. From 11 March – 15 April, Lviv’s lovely Glass Museum will host an exhibition of the best entries. The festive awards ceremony will take place on 21 March. For more information, please visit glassmuseumlviv.org or facebook.com/events/495062381213692.

Конкурс майстрів скляної справи

11 березня - 15 квітня з 10:00 у Музеї скла (пл. Ринок 2)

Львівський музей скла разом з Музеєм скла м. Нінбо в Китаї запрошують молодих львівських майстрів до участі у конкурсі ім. Андрія Бокотея. Заснований Художньою галереєю Greenwave м. Усі в Китаї, конкурс проводиться вже третій рік. Перший переможець візьме участь у міжнародній конференції мистецтва скла в китайському місті Нінбо з оплатою проїзду, проживання та харчування. Другий та третій переможці отримають відповідно 20 000 та 10 000 грн. Роботи усіх трьох переможців будуть виставлені в Музеї скла в м. Нінбо.

Андрій Бокотей - випускник кафедри кераміки Львівської національної академії мистецтв. Він очолював кафедру художнього скла у 1994–96 рр., був професором і проректором у 1996–2000 рр. та ректором Академії у 2000–2015. А. Бокотей був ініціатором численних симпозіумів з гутного скла у Львові та заснував оригінальний міський музей скла. Він є членом Національної академії мистецтв з 2001 року та Народним художником України з 2007 року, а його твори експонувались у галереях цілого світу.

Учасники з України віком до 35 років можуть подавати свої роботи на конкурс до 1 березня. З 11 березня до 15 квітня у львівському музеї скла відбудеться виставка найкращих робіт. Урочиста церемонія нагородження відбудеться 21 березня. Більше інформації шукайте тут: glassmuseumlviv.org або facebook.com/events/495062381213692.