Event Industry Forum 2020

20-22 February from 12.00 at Arena Lviv (199 Stryiska St.)

Arena Lviv is set to host the Event Industry Forum from 20-22 February. Now in its third year, the event will attract more than 1500 participants to share ideas and focus on relevant issues related to this year’s theme: ‘Change the Industry – Create the Industry’. Designed to build relationships and grow the event industry market of the future, the program features seven thematic areas: Main Hall, Private & Wedding, Corporate & Business, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) & Venues, Show & Public, Eventology, and Training Room. Be sure to check out the Event Expo – a two-day fair of companies that provide trendy technologies and services that will help promote management activities, present new products, and get feedback from custormers. All in all, 60 speakers from 12 countries will cover 50 topics. Speakers include festival and business forum organisers, producers, designers, PR managers, and well-established strategic planning leaders. Even if you’re not involved in the event industry, come on out and get acquainted with this exciting community and bring your exciting ideas! Tickets start at 2300 UAH. For more information, or to register, please visit eventindustry.com.ua or facebook.com/eventindustryforum.

Індустрія подій 2020

20-22 лютого з 12:00 "Арена Львів" (вул. Стрийська, 199)

Форум індустрії подій, який проводиться у Львові вже втретє і збере понад 1500 учасників, відбудеться 20-22 лютого. Гості форуму готові поділитись своїми ідеями та зосередитись на відповідних питаннях, пов’язаних із темою цього року: "Зміни галузь - Створи галузь". Програма призначена для побудови відносин та зростання ринку майбутньої індустрії, і охоплює сім тематичних напрямків: Main Hall, Private & Wedding, Corporate & Business, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) & Venues, Show & Public, Eventology, and Training Room. Обов’язково зазирніть також на Event Expo - дводенний ярмарок компаній, які надають модні технології та послуги, які допоможуть просувати діяльність в галузі управління, презентувати нові продукти та отримати зворотній зв'язок від клієнтів. Загалом 60 доповідачів з 12 країн висвітлюватимуть 50 тем. Серед них будуть відомі організатори фестивалів та бізнес-форумів, продюсери, дизайнери, PR-менеджери та лідери стратегічного планування. Навіть якщо ви не причетні до індустрії подій, приходьте та знайомтесь із цією захоплюючою спільнотою і представляйте свої захоплюючі ідеї! Квитки коштують від 2300 грн. Отримати додаткову інформацію або зареєструватись можна тут: eventindustry.com.ua або facebook.com/eventindustryforum.