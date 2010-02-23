TEDxLviv: Zeitgeist

29 February from 10.00 – 19.00 at Arena Lviv (199 Stryiska St.)

For the uninitiated, TED is a in a nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas – usually in the form of short, powerful talks (of 18 minutes or less). It began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment, and Design converged, and today covers nearly all topics – from science to business to global issues – in more than 100 languages. At the same time, independent TEDx events help share ideas in communities around the world. In the spirit of ideas worth spreading – TEDxLviv will tackle a new issue: Zeitgeist – a temporary promise for a successful life. But what power does this promise have? Why do we follow it and how can we learn to use it for ourselves?

In our complex world, the spirit of time sets the pace in culture and society. How the zeitgeist directs our collective thinking, acting, and feeling is the main topic of the event. Zeitgeist is an interdisciplinary topic that moves us through the modern world. International luxury and consumer goods brands, media companies, trade associations, politicians, and churches all mingle here. TEDxLviv: Zeitgeist is set to bring together people to share experiences – TEDTalks video and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. For more information, please visit tedxlviv.com.ua or facebook.com/TEDxLviv/.

29 лютого з 10.00 - 19.00 на Арені Львів (вул. Стрийська, 199)

Для тих хто ще не знає - TED - це некомерційна організація, що займається поширенням ідей - як правило, у формі коротких доповідей (максимум 18 хвилин). Захід був започаткований 1984 року як конференція, на якій поєднались технології, розваги та дизайн, і сьогодні охоплює майже всі теми - від науки до бізнесу та глобальних питань - понад 100 мовами. У той же час незалежні заходи TEDx допомагають ділитися ідеями в громадах по всьому світу. В дусі ідей, які варто поширювати, TEDxLviv поставить нове питання: Zeitgeist - тимчасова обіцянка успішного життя. Але яку силу має ця обіцянка? Чому ми віримо їй і як можемо навчитись використовувати її для себе?

У нашому складному світі дух часу задає темп культурі та суспільству. Як він спрямовує наше колективне мислення, дії та почуття - головна тема заходу. Zeitgeist - це міждисциплінарна тема, яка просуває нас у сучасному світі. Тут змішуються міжнародні бренди розкішних товарів і товарів широкого вжитку, медіакомпанії, торгові асоціації, політики та церкви. TEDxLviv: Zeitgeist створений, щоб об'єднати людей для обміну досвідом – тут будуть TEDTalks відео та живі доповідачі, щоб створити глибоку дискусію та зв’язки в малих групах. Отримати додаткову інформацію можна тут: tedxlviv.com.ua або facebook.com/TEDxLviv/.