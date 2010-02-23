Gareth Jones – The Brave Journalist Who Told the World About Stalin’s Famine

The summer blockbuster season for movies may be over, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing left worth seeing this year. In fact, most of the year’s best films aren’t released until near Christmas, so don’t get too attached to your best-films-of-the-year rankings just yet. Among the most anticipated releases of the season is the Polish-Ukrainian-British film Mr. Jones (The Price of Truth). It tells the story of an idealistic, young Welsh journalist – the title character – that trudges through miles of knee-deep snow in Ukraine, witnessing first-hand the horrors of the 1932-33 genocidal famine known as the Holodomor. The entirety of the region’s grain production was sold abroad to finance the rapid modernisation of Soviet industry, with the Stalin regime regarding the millions of ethnic Ukrainians as a price worth paying for the new utopia.

First-time screenwriter Andrea Chalupa was inspired by her Eastern Ukrainian grandfather and George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ to script this forthright, valuable drama about Stalin’s genocidal famine in Ukraine. The cast includes James Norton (Happy Valley, War & Peace), Peter Sarsgaard (Dead Man Walking, The Man in the Iron Mask), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, Great Expectations), and Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones). Directed by Polish director Agnieszka Holland, the biopic commemorates the heroic efforts of Gareth Jones to bring the atrocities of the Holodomor to the world. Jones is played by Norton, who brings his A-game to the film through a muscular, sympathetic performance as the idealist intellectual and man of action from Wales.

The film begins slowly as young Jones – having already made a splash by interviewing Hitler – uses his London government contacts with David Lloyd George (Kenneth Cranham) to get official permission to travel to the USSR on a mission to interview Stalin and discover the truth about the Soviet Union’s colossal economic expansion and apparently successful five-year plan. At first, Jones is restricted to Moscow and condemned to hang around the louche and cynical journo-expat scene, headed by Pulitizer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Walter Duranty. When Jones arrives in the snowy desolation of Eastern Ukraine, he discovers that Stalin was starving millions of Ukrainians to death. Jones releases the news to the Western press in March 1933 and it was immediately dismissed by Duranty and others as “a big scare story”. Obviously, when the truth was discovered, Jones became a hero in Ukraine while Duranty’s coverage of the famine was later regarded by the editorial board of his own paper as “some of the worst reporting to appear in this newspaper”. Jones was posthumously awarded the Ukrainian Order of Merit for exceptional services to Ukraine in 2008.

Mr. Jones is a film about being wary of the lies being fed to you by your media and your government. The world premiere of the film took place at the Berlin Film Festival in February and was named to the European Film Academy’s long list. Mr. Jones will be released across Ukraine on 28 November – just days after Ukraine marks Holodomor Memorial Day (23 November) – and you can catch the film in Lviv at Planeta Kino and Multiplex cinemas.

