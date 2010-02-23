Gareth Jones – The Brave Journalist Who Told the World About Stalin’s Famine
The summer blockbuster season for movies may be over, but that doesn’t mean that there’s nothing left worth seeing this year. In fact, most of the year’s best films aren’t released until near Christmas, so don’t get too attached to your best-films-of-the-year rankings just yet. Among the most anticipated releases of the season is the Polish-Ukrainian-British film Mr. Jones (The Price of Truth). It tells the story of an idealistic, young Welsh journalist – the title character – that trudges through miles of knee-deep snow in Ukraine, witnessing first-hand the horrors of the 1932-33 genocidal famine known as the Holodomor. The entirety of the region’s grain production was sold abroad to finance the rapid modernisation of Soviet industry, with the Stalin regime regarding the millions of ethnic Ukrainians as a price worth paying for the new utopia.
First-time screenwriter Andrea Chalupa was inspired by her Eastern Ukrainian grandfather and George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ to script this forthright, valuable drama about Stalin’s genocidal famine in Ukraine. The cast includes James Norton (Happy Valley, War & Peace), Peter Sarsgaard (Dead Man Walking, The Man in the Iron Mask), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, Great Expectations), and Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones). Directed by Polish director Agnieszka Holland, the biopic commemorates the heroic efforts of Gareth Jones to bring the atrocities of the Holodomor to the world. Jones is played by Norton, who brings his A-game to the film through a muscular, sympathetic performance as the idealist intellectual and man of action from Wales.
The film begins slowly as young Jones – having already made a splash by interviewing Hitler – uses his London government contacts with David Lloyd George (Kenneth Cranham) to get official permission to travel to the USSR on a mission to interview Stalin and discover the truth about the Soviet Union’s colossal economic expansion and apparently successful five-year plan. At first, Jones is restricted to Moscow and condemned to hang around the louche and cynical journo-expat scene, headed by Pulitizer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Walter Duranty. When Jones arrives in the snowy desolation of Eastern Ukraine, he discovers that Stalin was starving millions of Ukrainians to death. Jones releases the news to the Western press in March 1933 and it was immediately dismissed by Duranty and others as “a big scare story”. Obviously, when the truth was discovered, Jones became a hero in Ukraine while Duranty’s coverage of the famine was later regarded by the editorial board of his own paper as “some of the worst reporting to appear in this newspaper”. Jones was posthumously awarded the Ukrainian Order of Merit for exceptional services to Ukraine in 2008.
Mr. Jones is a film about being wary of the lies being fed to you by your media and your government. The world premiere of the film took place at the Berlin Film Festival in February and was named to the European Film Academy’s long list. Mr. Jones will be released across Ukraine on 28 November – just days after Ukraine marks Holodomor Memorial Day (23 November) – and you can catch the film in Lviv at Planeta Kino and Multiplex cinemas.
Гарет Джонс - сміливий журналіст, який розповів світові про сталінський голодомор
Літній сезон кіно-блокбастерів може вже й закінчився, але це не означає, що більше немає чого дивитись. Насправді більшість найкращих фільмів року не випускаються майже до Різдва, тому поки що не надто прив'язуйтесь до рейтингу найкращих фільмів. Серед найбільш очікуваних випусків сезону - польсько-українсько-британський фільм "Містер Джонс" ("Ціна правди"). У ньому розповідається історія ідеалістичного молодого валлійського журналіста - головного персонажа, який бреде заметеними снігами просторами України, спостерігаючи на власні очі жахи голодомору 1932-33 років. Весь обсяг виробництва зерна в регіоні був проданий за кордон для фінансування швидкої модернізації радянської промисловості, при цьому сталінський режим вважав мільйони життів українців ціною, яку варто заплатити за нову утопію.
Перша сценаристка Андреа Халупа взяла натхнення від свого українського діда та роману "Колгосп Тварин" Джорджа Оруелла, щоб написати цю драму про сталінський голодомор в Україні. У ролях: Джеймс Нортон ("Щаслива долина", "Війна і мир"), Пітер Сарсгаард ("Смертник", "Людина в залізній масці"), Ванеса Кірбі ("Корона", "Великі сподівання") та Джозеф Маул ("Гра престолів"). Стрічка польської режисерки Агнєшки Голланд вшановує героїчні зусилля Гарета Джонса показати світу злодіяння Голодомору. Джонса грає Дж. Нортон, який створює образ ідеаліста-інтелектуала та людини дії з Уельсу.
Історія розгортається повільно, коли молодий Джонс – який вже має у своєму доробку інтерв'ю з самим Гітлером - використовує свої лондонські урядові контакти з Девідом Ллойдом Джорджем (Кеннет Кранхем), щоб отримати офіційний дозвіл на поїздку до СРСР для інтерв'ю зі Сталіним та висвітлення ходу індустріалізації Радянського Союзу і успішного виконання п'ятирічного плану. Спочатку Джонсу показують лише Москву, в якій товчуться всі іноземні журналісти на чолі з Уолтером Дюранті, володарем премії Пулітцера, журналістом з Нью Йорк Таймс. Коли Джонс потрапляє у засніжені степи Східної України, він виявляє, що Сталін заморив голодом до смерті мільйони українців. Джонс публікує цю новину в західній пресі у березні 1933 року, а Дюранті та інші негайно починають її спростовувати як "велику страшну історію". Очевидно, що коли було відкрито правду, Джонс став героєм в Україні, а висвітлення подій того часу Уолтером Дюранті згодом редакція його власного видання визнала "одним з найгірших репортажів, що з'являлись у цій газеті". Джонс був посмертно нагороджений Українським орденом "За заслуги" 2008 року.
"Містер Джонс" - це фільм про те, як слід остерігатись брехні, яку подають вам ЗМІ та ваш уряд. Світова прем'єра фільму відбулась на Берлінському кінофестивалі в лютому і була внесена до списку Європейської кіноакадемії. Фільм "Містер Джонс" вийде на екрани по всій Україні 28 листопада - через кілька днів після того, як Україна відзначає День пам’яті Голодомору (23 листопада) - і ви зможете побачити його у Львові в кінотеатрах Planeta Kino та Multiplex.
