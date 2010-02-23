Lviv Fashion Week - Spring/Summer 2020

10-13 October at !FESTRepublic Club (24-36 Staroznesenska St.) and venues across the city

Lviv will host the 24th season of Lviv Fashion Week from 10-13 October. Leopolitan fashionistas and guests of the city will be delighted with Lviv Orchestra Fashion - the official opening event on 10 October - where Marta Wachholz's newest collection will be accompanied by music especially composed for the event by Ukrainian composer Ivan Nebesnyy and played by the lovely INSO-Lviv Symphony Orchestra. As always, Lviv Fashion Week will highlight young and talented designers, especially through the Lviv Fashion Week for Eco and Future Fashion Generation competitions. Olena Lazorenko of the brand Oppido topped 36 competitors in the Eco contest and will receive her award during the festivities. Ornament, Soyka, Havryliv design, Starchak, Zalesova and FRBTK won the Future competition and will present their lines during LFW.

Special attention at the Spring / Summer 2020 LFW will be paid to sustainable fashion and several ecologically-friendly collections will be presented. In addition to the Eco project, which promotes sustainable fashion among designers and consumers, there is also Green Space over at !FESTRepublic, which will promote ecology through the informative, artistic, and cultural aspects of the works of fashion designers.

Fashion Revolution: The Future of Textiles - an exhibition produced by the Swedish Institute with the assistance of researchers and other sustainable fashion experts - will be held at !FESTRepublic from 11-13 October. The exhibition will highlight the industry's major challenges, showcase Swedish solutions, and guide consumers to contribute effectively to the creation of a more sustainable fashion system.

Aimed at drawing the attention of the variability and diversity of the concept of beauty in the world of fashion, the Diversity You project on 11 October aims to provoke discussion about reactions to various social, age, and ethnic groups in fashion. This timely discussion from two "unusual" photo sessions where "non-standard" models were asked to participate. The project aims to expand the horizon of imaginary and constantly-changing stereotypes related to the concepts of 'beauty', 'aesthetics', 'harmony', and 'attractiveness'.

New to LFW this year is the Lviv Fashion Cinema that will combine fashion and cinema at the Kopernyk Kinopalace. The initiative will feature six films provided by Kyiv Music Film, including McQueen; Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist; Dries; Sex Fashion & Disco; My Generation; and Celebration. For more detailed information and ticket booking, please visit lvivfashionweek.com.

Львівський тиждень моди - весна/літо 2020

Впродовж 10-13 жовтня у !FESTRepublic Club (вул. Старознесенська, 24-36) та локаціях по всьому місту

У Львові 10-13 жовтня пройде 24 сезон Львівського тижня моди. Львівським модницям і модникам, а також гостям міста має сподобатись Lviv Orchestra Fashion - офіційне відкриття 10 жовтня - де новітню колекцію Марти Вахгольц буде супроводжувати музика, спеціально створена для події українським композитором Іваном Небесним у виконанні Львівського симфонічного оркестру INSO-Lviv. Як завжди, Львівський тиждень моди приділить увагу молодим талановитим дизайнерам, зокрема в конкурсах Eco та Future Fashion Generation. Олена Лазоренко з власним брендом Oppido стала першою із 36 конкурентів у конкурсі Eco і їй буде вручена нагорода під час урочистостей. Ornament, Soyka, Havryliv design, Starchak, Zalesova та FRBTK перемогли в конкурсі Future Fashion Generation і також представлять свої моделі на ЛТМ.

Особлива увага на цьому Тижні моди буде приділена природозберігаючій моді тож буде представлено кілька екологічно спрамованих колекцій. Окрім проекту Eco, який пропагує природозберігаючу моду серед дизайнерів та споживачів, буде також створений простір Green Space у клубі !FESTRepublic, який сприятиме захисту довкілля через інформативні, мистецькі та культурні аспекти робіт модних дизайнерів.

Fashion Revolution: Майбутнє текстилю - виставка, створена Шведським інститутом за участі дослідників та інших експертів з питань природозберігаючої моди - відбудеться в !FESTRepublic 11-13 жовтня. Виставка висвітлить основні проблеми галузі, продемонструє шведські рішення та допоможе споживачам ефективно сприяти створенню системи природозберігаючої моди.

Проект Diversity You, що відбудеться 11 жовтня, має на меті викликати дискусію на теми реакцій на різні соціальні, вікові та етнічні групи в моді. У цій дискусії будуть дві "незвичайні" фотосесії за участі "нестандартних" моделей. Проект має на меті розширити горизонт уявних та мінливих стереотипів, пов'язаних з поняттями "краса", "естетика", "гармонія" та "привабливість".

Новинкою ЛТМ цього року буде Lviv Fashion Cinema, де мода й кіно поєднаються в кінопалаці "Коперник". У програмі - шість фільмів від команди KyivMusicFilm, зокрема McQueen; Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist; Dries; Sex Fashion & Disco; My Generation і Celebration. Для отримання детальнішої інформації та замовлення квитків відвідайте сайт lvivfashionweek.com.