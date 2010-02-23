Lviv SMM Forum 2019

5 October from 10:00 at Arena Lviv (199 Stryiska St.)

The Social Media Marketing Forum - a premiere event for digital and social marketing professionals - will take place at Arena Lviv on 5 October. Startups, companies, and marketers - all can benefit from the free Social Media Forum. You can ask your questions, network with colleagues in your field, and get a social media consultation for your business. Explore the latest digital marketing trends and strategies in an event that covers social media marketing technologies, influencer marketing, eCommerce, content marketing, data analytics, and mobile - you won't want to miss this conference! The event prides itself on its speaker lineup, where you can hear from the latest case studies from the forum's topics. This is the event that will equip you with the skills and knowledge to understand and address your company's future challenges in digital marketing and social media. Tickets start from 1190 UAH.

For more information and registration, please visit lvivsmmforum.com or facebook.com/events/690522331416943.

Львівський форум SMM 2019

5 жовтня з 10:00 на "Арені Львів" (вул. Стрийська, 199)

Професіонали цифрового маркетингу зберуться у Львові 5 жовтня на спеціалізованому заході - Social Media Marketing Forum (SMM). Стартапи, компанії та маркетологи - всі зможуть скористатись безкоштовними форумами соціальних медіа. Ви можете ставити свої запитання, подавати запити або отримати консультацію у соціальних мережах для свого бізнесу.

В програмі форуму - виступи професійних доповідачів з найновішими прикладами й тематичними дослідженнями у межах спеціалізованих конференцій. Завдяки цій події можна отримати навички і знання для розуміння та вирішення ваших майбутніх проблем у розвитку цифрового маркетингу та соціальних медіа. Вартість участі від 1190 грн. Для отримання додаткової інформації та реєстрації відвідайте https://lvivsmmforum.com/ або www.facebook.com/events/690522331416943