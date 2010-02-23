Manhattan Short Film Festival

26 September – 6 October at Planeta Kino in King Cross Leopolis (30 Stryiska St.)

The Manhattan Short Film Festival – an extraordinary global event – will take place in Lviv from 26 September to 6 October. Over 100,000 people in over 250 cities will gather in over 350 cinemas and galleries on six continents to view an exciting lineup of some of the world’s top short films. Only the 10 finest films are selected from over 1,500 entries that come from all corners of the globe. The quality of the lineup is so strong that all selections are automatically shortlisted for the Academy Award for Best Short Film. Join in with over 100,000 film lovers worldwide to make history by casting your vote for Best Film and Best Actor. Winners will be announced at the end of the festival at ManhattanShort.com. For more event information, or to check the programme schedule, please visit arthousetraffic.com or planetakino.ua.

Манхеттенський фестиваль короткометражних фільмів 2019

26 вересня - 6 жовтня,

Кінотеатр "Планета Кіно" (ТМ King Cross Leo Leopolis, Сокільники, вул. Стрийська, 30)

Надзвичайна глобальна подія - 22 щорічний Манхеттенський фестиваль короткометражних фільмів - відбудеться з 26 вересня до 6 жовтня у Львові. Щороку протягом одного тижня понад 100 000 людей у 250 містах на шести континентах збираються на понад 350 майданчиках для перегляду добірки короткометражних фільмів. До участі в конкурсі зголосились понад 1500 стрічок, та лише 10 з них увійшли до фінального списку. Якість фільмів-фіналістів настільки виняткова, що завдяки відбору MANHATTAN SHORT вони отримують кваліфікацію на "Оскар".

Приєднайтесь до понад 100 000 любителів кіно і станьте творцями історії, голосуючи за найкращий фільм та найкращого актора. Усі голоси збираються та надсилаються до штаб-квартири MANHATTAN SHORT у Нью-Йорку, а переможців буде оголошено наступного дня на сторінці ManhattanShort.com. Уся інформація про подію, відвідайте сторінку http://arthousetraffic.com або https://planetakino.ua