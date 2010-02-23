Virtuoso Pianist Peter Bence

30 September at 19:00 Lviv’s Opera & Ballet Theatre (28 Svobody Ave.)

Lviv’s signature Opera & Ballet Theatre will play host to the internationally acclaimed Peter Bence on 30 September. The virtuoso pianist will thrill Leopolitan music lovers and guests of the city with his incredible talent, which includes holding the Guinness World Record for “Fastest Piano Player”. He has taken the internet by storm with his piano arrangements of artists like Michael Jackson, Queen, and Sia that have collected nearly one billion hits since 2017. His edgy and expressive style has seen him break down the barriers between classical and popular music and have led to sensational success. He takes the piano to a whole new level, inspiring both younger and older generations of musicians and music lovers the world over. He has played for thousands of people in more than 40 countries on four continents, including opening BBC’s Proms in the Park in Park 2017 in front of 50,000 people in Hyde Park in London. Tickets cost 350-1950 UAH. For more information, or to book your tickets today, please visit gastroli.ua.

Піаніст-віртуоз Петер Бенце

30 вересня у Львівському театрі опери та балету (проспект Свободи, 28)

Початок о 19:00

На сцені львівського оперного театру 30 вересня відбудеться концерт міжнародно визнаного артиста Петера Бенце, який приємно порадує львівських глядачів своїм неймовірним талантом.

Петер Бенце- віртуозний піаніст, артист звукозапису, композитор та продюсер, який внесений до книги рекордів Гіннеса як "найшвидший піаніст". Він взяв Інтернет штурмом завдяки своїм фортепіанним аранжуванням творів з репертуару Майкла Джексона, Queen та Sia, назбиравши понад 800 мільйонів переглядів та безліч послідовників на YouTube та Facebook за останні 2 роки.

Його живі виступи збирають тисячні аудиторії по всьому світу. Останні два роки він гастролював у понад 40 країнах на 4 континентах та відкривав BBC Proms In The Park 2017 в Лондонському Гайд-парку для 50000 глядачів. Ціни квитків - 350-1950 грн. Отримати додаткову інформацію або замовити квитки можна тут: gastroli.ua