Laurin Talese & A Novel Idea

28 September at 18.00 at Lviv National Philharmonia (7 Tchaikovsky St.)

Lviv’s Philharmonic Theatre will host an unforgettable evening of world class jazz on 26 September. Laurin Talese and her jazz and soul ensemble A Novel Idea have shared their brand of cinematic jazz for the better part of a decade. A Cleveland native, Laurin’s greatest affinity in music is jazz. She has appeared on some of the world’s biggest stages, including the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, The National, and in front of a sold-out crowd at Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center. Talese frequently collaborates with other celebrated artists, including Bilal, Vivian Green, and Christian McBride. Her first album, Gorgeous Chaos (2016), debuted on the Billboard jazz charts and was named one of the year’s Top 10 jazz albums by the Chicago Tribune.

The show in Lviv will feature Talese’s amazing singing along with interludes from her live band featuring Julius Rodriguez, Eric Worhtam II, and Jon Michel. Michel is also known for his turn with the Grammy Award-winning Billy Paul’s Band and his own group L.X.G. He’s building quite a portfolio as a composer and producer with projects in film, R&B, and gospel. The concert is part of the American Music Abroad program and is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State. Entrance is free of charge. For more information, please visit philharmonia.lviv.ua or facebook.com/philharmonia.lviv.

Laurin Talese & Novel Idea

28 вересня о 18.00 у Львівській філармонії. (вул. Чайковського, 7)

У львівській філармонії 26 вересня відбудеться вечір джазу світового класу за участю вокалістки Лорін Таліз та соул ансамблю A Novel Idea.

Хоча Лорін найбільше захоплюється джазовою музикою, вона працює в різних вокальних жанрах. Вона виступала на багатьох національних та світових майданчиках, як от Центр виконавських мистецтв Кеннеді чи Академія музики Філадельфії. Лорін часто співпрацює зі всесвітньо відомими артистами, серед яких, зокрема, Роберт Гласпер, Вівіан Грін та Крістіан Макбрайд. Її перший альбом під назвою Gorgeous Chaos 2016 увійшов у топ-10 джазових альбомів за версією Chicago Tribune.

Слухачі почують вокальні номери у виконанні Лорін, а також інтерлюдії у виконанні ансамблю в складі Джуліуса Родрігеза, Еріка Вортема II та басиста Джона Мішеля, який окрім виступів з Laurin Talese & A Novel Idea, був членом колективу Біллі Пола, що отримав нагороду Grammy, і був його музичним керівником. Цей концерт відбудеться в рамках програми "Американська музика за кордоном", його спонсор - Державний департамент США. Вхід безкоштовний. Для отримання додаткової інформації відвідайте https://philharmonia.lviv.ua або www.facebook.com/philharmonia.lviv/