Lviv IT Arena Conference

27-29 September at 9:00 at Arena Lviv (199 Stryiska St.)

Lviv IT Arena – one of the biggest IT events in Eastern Europe – returns to the Western Ukrainian capital from 27-29 September. With more than 140,000 IT professionals, Ukraine has become the most prominent IT hub in Central and Eastern Europe. This magnificent three-day tech event unites hundreds of the world’s influencers with some of Lviv’s brightest minds. With rousing speeches, the newest technologies, and hours of networking, Lviv IT Arena is the place where the future is celebrated. Productive networking, business matchmaking, and a festive spirit are hallmarks of the event. Three intensive days are the catalyst for exponential growth and will inspire new solutions and business ideas. Each year, Lviv IT Arena provides unique opportunities to unleash the full potential of Ukraine as a country of innovation. Tickets start at 180 USD. For more information and ticket booking, please visit itarena.lviv.ua.

Конференція Lviv IT Arena

27-29 вересня, стадіон "Арена Львів" (вул. Стрийська, 199)

Початок о 9:00

Одна з найбільших ІТ-подій у Східній Європі - IT Arena 2019 знов відбудеться у Львові 27-29 вересня.

На заході традиційно зберуться сотні гостей з усього світу і найяскравіші уми міста Львова. Конференція стане місцем, де будуть цікаві доповіді, презентації новітніх технологій та багато іншого. Продуктивні мережі, ділові стосунки та дух фестивалю – основні ознаки конференції Lviv IT Arena. Три напружені робочі дні стануть каталізатором зростання і натхнення для нових рішень та бізнес-ідей.

Щорічно IT Arena надає унікальні можливості розкрити потенціал України, як країни інновацій та найпомітнішого ІТ-центру Центральної та Східної Європи, де працюють понад 140 000 ІТ-фахівців. Люди відвідують цю конференцію для обміну бізнес-ідеями, надихаються історіями успіху інших компаній та занурюються у плідну роботу в мережі. Ціни квитків: від 180 USD. Повніша інформація та замовлення квитків на itarena.lviv.ua