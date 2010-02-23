30th Golden Lion International Theatre Festival

28 September – 6 October at theatres and open-air stages across the city

The Golden Lion International Theatre Festival is a celebration of art, culture, and traditions in the form of theatre performances. The festival dates to 1989 when the Ukrainian Festival of Alternative Non-State Theatres was held in Lviv for the first time. It took its Golden Lion moniker in 1992 when it became a fully-fledged festival in Ukraine. Ever since its first performance, the Golden Lion festival has been transforming Lviv into a cultural and theatrical hotspot each autumn. The festival combines the landmarks of ancient Lviv with the aesthetics of poetry to form vibrant productions during the nine-day event. International theatres have long been invited to add their own flair to the avant-garde event.

This year’s rich and interesting program promises a colourful theatrical carnival - on September 28th at 16.00- featuring acts from the USA, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Georgia, and Ukraine.

Leopolitan theatre lovers and guests of the city are eagerly anticipating performances like ‘Peregrinus’ by Poland’s KTO Theatre, ‘Born to Be Wild’ by world-famous American clown Jeff Hess, Gogol’s ‘The Overcoat’ performed by Georgia’s A. Griboedov State Academic Theatre in Tbilisi, and an open-air performance by the popular Czech troupe V.O.S.A. Theatre. Exciting workshops, conferences, and creative evenings are also in store. For more information and ticket booking, please visit golden-lion.com.ua or ticketclub.com.ua.

30 Міжнародний театральний фестиваль "Золотий лев 2019"

28 вересня - 6 жовтня, театри та сцени під відкритим небом у всьому місті

Міжнародний театральний фестиваль "Золотий лев 2019" - це свято мистецтва, культури й театральних традицій. Фестиваль був започаткований у 1989 році, коли у Львові вперше відбувся Український фестиваль альтернативних недержавних театрів. Назву "Золотий лев" фестиваль отримав у 1992 році, коли став повноцінним фестивалем в Україні. З моменту перших вистав, фестиваль щороку восени перетворював Львів на культурний й театральний осередок, де естетика яскравих постановок гармонійно змішувалась з пам'ятками стародавнього Львова. Також традицією стало запрошення міжнародних театральних колективів.

Програма заходу насичена й цікава, зокрема барвистий театральний карнавал, який відбудеться 28 вересня о 16:00 і представить акторів з України, Польщі, Чехії, США, Угорщини та Грузії.

Серед визначних моментів фестивалю - спектакль "Перегрінус" режисера Єжи Зоня з польського театру "KTO"; вистава "Народжений бути диким" всесвітньо відомого клоуна Джеффа Гесса (США), вистава за п’єсою М. Гоголя "Шинель" режисера Автанділа Варсимашвілі, грузинського театрального й кінорежисера Державного академічного театру ім. А. Грибоєдова в Тбілісі; вистава під відкритим небом режисера V.O.S.A. Theatre Якуба Ведрала з Чехії. Також відбудуться численні майстер-класи, конференції й творчі вечори. Отримати додаткову інформацію та замовити квитки можна тут: http://golden-lion.com.ua або https://ticketclub.com.ua