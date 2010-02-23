Animal Rights March

15 September at 12:00 in the Opera & Ballet Theatre Square (28 Svobody Ave.)

When Lviv hosted the first official Animal Rights March in 2017, over 400 people marched through the city demanding an end to animal oppression. Now, to the great excitement of activists from UA Animals, the march has become a national event with marches planned in over 20 cities across Ukraine, including Lviv. The marches aim to unite all who care about animals and motivate them to stand up for animal rights in everyday life and speak out against animal oppression. The marches become bigger and more influential each year – 20 cities took part last year! How many will stand up in 2019? Will you be there too? Join animal rights activists for a historical and social day to advance animal liberation. For more information, please visit facebook.com/events/771205206615387.

Марш за права тварин

15 вересня о 12.00 на площі перед театром опери та балету (просп. Свободи, 28)

Перший офіційний марш за права тварин у Львові відбувся 2017 року, коли понад 400 людей пройшли по місту, вимагаючи припинити всілякі утиски тварин - і тепер активісти організації UA Animals організують всеукраїнські заходи, які відбудуться в понад 20 містах, включаючи й Львів.

Марші мають на меті об'єднати всіх, хто дбає про тварин і мотивувати активно та відкрито виступати проти знущання над ними. З кожним роком марші стають потужнішими, до прикладу минулого року вони відбулися у 20 різних містах України! Цього року їх буде ще більше, якщо й ти приєднаєшся до них. Приєднуйтесь до руху захисту тварин у цей день і не тільки! Для отримання додаткової інформації відвідайте https://www.facebook.com/events/771205206615387/