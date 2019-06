Matthias Kendlinger Music Festival

9-13 July in Mirror Hall at Lviv National Opera & Ballet Theatre (28 Svobody Ave.) and S. Ludkevich Concert Hall at Lviv National Philharmonic Society (7 Tchaikovsky St.)

Now in its third year, the Matthias Kendlinger Music Festival is one of Lviv’s most important cultural events. Organised by Austrian conductor, composer, and impresario Matthias Kendlinger, the festival draws world-renowned artists to the Western Ukrainian capital each summer to perform selected pieces by Maestro Kendlinger. Leopolitan classic music lovers and guests of the city are always delighted by performances by the K&K Philharmoniker, and the Ukrainian National Choir Lviv, and will be pleased to see all these groups at this year’s festival. Some of the world’s most successful classical stars will wow audiences in the heart of Leopolitan summer, from 9-13 July. Festivalgoers will be able to see the premieres of the concertos ‘The Lost Son’ and violin concerto ‘Galaxy’.

July 9

The festival kicks off on 9 July with the Galaxy Concerto for violin and orchestra performed by the K&K Philharmoniker. The young musicians have filled European concert halls with their transparent sound full of nuances and fine dynamics. Concertgoers can also look forward to the performance of conductor Taras Lenko and Armenian-French violinist Robert Stepanian, known for his beautiful performances with the Austrian orchestra.

July 10

Music lovers won’t want to miss the The Priest ouverture and Song of Life for piano and bass on 10 July, at Mirror Hall at Lviv’s iconic Opera & Ballet Theatre which will also host the world premiere of The Lost Son symphonic poem for piano. That performance will feature the splendid Andrii Zarytskyi (bass) and rising Austrian pianist Philipp Scheucher, who recently won first prize at the University of Cologne’s ‘Karl-Robert Kreiten Musikwettbewerb” piano competition.

July 11

Music aficionados will get another chance to admire the skills of Philipp Scheucher on 11 July during the concert featuring the Larissa concerto for piano and orchestra, the Healing meditative poem for string orchestra, and the Manipulation symphony alongside the Ukrainian National Choir Lviv and the K&K Philharmoniker, led by young conductor Maximillian Kendlinger. A talented accordionist and percussionist, Maximillian made his conducting debut in 2016 and has since become a regular at the rostrum at concerts across Europe.

July 13

The final day of the festival (13 July) will see Matthias Kendlinger himself conduct the K&K Philharmoniker at Lviv’s famed Philharmonic Concert Hall in a superb concert featuring The Lost Son symphonic poem and Human Rights symphony for orchestra, choir, and soloists – Anna Shumarina (soprano), Oleg Lanovyy (tenor), and Stepan Drobit (baritone). Kendlinger took after his father by picking up the accordion at age five, explaining why his early works feature waltzes and polkas for the accordion. The musical sophistication of Matthias Kendlinger is always a huge delight, so don’t miss your chance to see this spectacular summer event!

For more information and ticket booking, please visit kkphil.at/ or facebook.com/KKphilharmoniker/.