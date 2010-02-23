Zero Waste Fest

20 April from 12:00 at !FESTRepublic Club (24-36 Staroznesenska St.)

The Zero Waste Fest 2019 will take place at Lviv’s !FESTRepublic Club on 20 April. As sustainability becomes an ever more accepted idea within organisations and communities across the nation, Zero Waste events are spreading. Additionally, the steady expansion of recycling and commercial composting infrastructure makes it possible to offer recycling and food composting at events in many locations. Increasingly, Zero Waste events are sharing best practices and developing new ways to divert event materials from landfills. Lviv’s Zero Waste Fest will tackle topics like Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Rot and will feature several areas accordingly. One of the event’s highlights will be how to reduce waste while preparing your house for Easter celebrations.

At Zero Waste Fest 2019 you will explore sustainable consumption, composting, minimalism, ecology, and many other themes through presentations, panel discussions, and a fair featuring more than 30 exhibitors. Organisers hope to share solutions and information with all festivalgoers, whether you’re already familiar with the zero-waste lifestyle or simply curious about what it involves. Ukraine’s zero-waste community has grown organically – in the last year alone, a zero waste in Lviv Facebook page has grown to over 5000 memebers. The group first held a Zero Waste event in Lviv last year to highlight zero-waste reusable products, bulk food vendors, a second-hand clothes swap, roundtables, environmental stands, and delicious food. It became such a success, they decided to do it again! Want to get involved in Zero Waste Fest? It’s as simple as going to the ‘Participate in the Zero Waste Festival’ section at facebook.com/events/2345430259022805/.

Zero Waste Fest

20 квітня о 12:00 у клубі FESTRepublic (вул. Старознесенська, 24-36)

Zero Waste Fest 2019 відбудеться 20 квітня у львівському клубі "FESTRepublic". На подібних заходах на тему нульових відходів відбувається обмін передовим досвідом і розробляються нові способи зменшення навантаження на звалища. На львівському фестивалі буде кілька напрямків, присвячених вирішенню таких питань, як скорочення споживання, повторне використання, переробка, компостування тощо. Однією з найважливіших тем буде: "Як зменшити відходи під час підготовки до Великодніх свят".

Відвідувачі ознайомляться з на перший погляд, простим принципом 4R - Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Rot. В перекладі це означає –

• Зменшувати свої потреби.

• Використовувати речі багаторазово.

• Віддавати на переробку те, що можна переробити.

• Все інше йде на компост.

Це стосується як харчових, так і не харчових відходів.

У програмі Zero Waste Fest 2019 відбудуться презентації, панельні дискусії та ярмарок за участю понад 30 експонентів. Організатори розраховують на участь тих, хто вже знайомий зі способом життя з нульовими відходами а також тих, хто просто цікавиться цією темою. Спільнота з нульовими відходами в Україні зросла органічно - лише в минулому році на львівській сторінці Facebook додалось понад 5000 осіб. Торік група вперше провела у Львові захід з метою навчитись виділяти безвідходні продукти багаторазового використання, знаходити гуртових постачальників продуктів, обмінюватись вживаним одягом, з круглими столами, екологічними стендами та смачною їжею. Захід був таким успішним, що організатори вирішили його повторити. Якщо ви хочете взяти участь у Zero Waste Fest можете перейти у розділ "Участь у фестивалі Zero Waste" на facebook.com/events/2345430259022805/.