Lviv Model UN 2019

18-21 from 11:00 at Bank Hotel (8 Lystopadovoho Chyny St.)

Lviv’s Bank Hotel is set to play host to this year’s Lviv Model UN conference from 18-21 April. The simulation allows participants to learn about world affairs, improve conflict resolution capabilities, and develop communication skills through role-play. Organisers believe the event will educate participants informally through team-building and workshops, so there are plenty of practical benefits to taking part. Delegates need no prior model UN experience, nor do you need to be a student of international relations. Students of all backgrounds and levels of experience are welcome, so long as you have the ambition to learn something new and meet other like-minded students from around the globe. Lviv MUN students will simulate the work of several UN committees, including the Security Council, Human Rights Council, Economic and Social Council, and UNICEF. Through the knowledge, experience, and relationships formed through MUN, it is hoped that the next generation of world leaders and thinkers will learn to work effectively to find solutions to global problems that foster the principles of the UN and spirit of cooperation. Participation fee packages are 1200 or 1900 UAH. For more detailed information, please visit lvivmun.sii.org.ua or facebook.com/lvivmun.

Модель ООН 2019 у Львові

18-21 квітня з 11:00 у готелі Банк (вул. Листопадового Чини, 8)

Львівський готель "Банк" прийматиме конференцію "Модель ООН" (MUN) з 18 по 21 квітня. Таке моделювання дозволяє учасникам більше дізнатись про світові справи, покращити свої вміння вирішення конфліктів і розвивати комунікативні навички через рольові ігри. Організатори вважають, що захід буде навчати учасників неформально через створення команд і проведення семінарів, з яких їм буде, що почерпнути. Делегатам не потрібен попередній досвід роботи в моделі ООН, а також не потрібно бути студентом факультету міжнародних відносин. Запрошуються студенти всіх курсів та рівнів досвіду, якщо у вас є амбіції навчитись чогось нового і зустрітись з однодумцями з усього світу. Учасники проекту "Модель ООН" будуть моделювати роботу кількох комітетів ООН, як от Рада безпеки, Рада з прав людини, Економічна та соціальна рада та ЮНІСЕФ. Завдяки знанням, досвіду та зв’язкам, які формуються через MUN, можна сподіватись, що наступне покоління світових лідерів і мислителів таки навчиться ефективно працювати, щоб знайти рішення глобальних проблем, які сприятимуть поширенню принципів ООН і духу співпраці на міжнародній арені. Вартість участі - 1200 або 1900 грн. Детальнішу інформацію можна отримати на сайті lvivmun.sii.org.ua або facebook.com/lvivmun.