‘Knyhomania’ Children’s Forum & Reading Festival

17-19 May from 10:00 at Lviv Art Palace (17 Kopernika St.)

The ‘Knyhomania’ Children’s Forum & Reading Festival is a three-day event in May that brings together authors, illustrators, and publishers for and exciting and dynamic program to foster the enjoyment of reading among Ukrainian youth. Dating back to 2002 when it was known as the Children’s Reading Festival, the event quickly became one of the few festivals that tied together educational, entertainment, and cultural activities to popularise the development of children’s book publishing. It remains a premier platform for national and foreign publishing houses to present and promote their books.

With young readers and their parents in mind, events at the festival include: a book fair, presentations of children’s literature publishing houses, literary tasks, meetings of Ukrainian and international authors, workshops, book competitions and awards, charity events, and exhibitions. Kids will love the ‘Superheroes Save the Planet’ game, where they’ll acquire superpowers on their way to becoming a superhero in order to save the world from ecological disaster! Another exciting event is the ‘Super Reader in Ukraine 2019’ awards that will see winners of the national contest presented with prizes. The ‘Reading with KredoBank’ contest is also expected to be popular, as the winner will receive a trip to Warsaw to highlight how KredoBank is the bank with the largest Polish investment in Ukraine.

Several sporting events will also be part of the activities, including plenty of open-air fun and entertaining tasks led by famous athletes. All activities are free of charge; however, you’ll need to purchase an entrance ticket. Entrance fee is 50 UAH for children and 20 UAH for adults. For more event information, please visit bookforum.ua/knygomaniya-2019/ or facebook.com/events/354732995139242/.

Дитячий форум і фестиваль читання "Книгоманія"

17-19 травня з 10:00 у Львівському палаці мистецтв (вул. Коперника, 17)

Дитячий форум і фестиваль читання "Книгоманія" - це триденна подія, яка об'єднує авторів, ілюстраторів та видавців у захоплюючій та динамічній програмі, яка покликана сприяти популяризації читання серед української молоді. Започаткований 2002 року під назвою "Фестиваль дитячого читання", він швидко став одним з небагатьох, що об'єднали освітні, розважальні та культурні заходи для популяризації розвитку дитячого книговидавництва. Цей форум залишається провідною платформою для вітчизняних та зарубіжних видавництв для представлення та просування своїх книг.

Орієнтовані на молодих читачів та їх батьків, події фестивалю включають, зокрема: книжковий ярмарок, презентації дитячих видавництв, літературні завдання, зустрічі з українськими та зарубіжними авторами, майстер-класи, книжкові конкурси та нагороди, благодійні акції та виставки. Дітям, мабуть, сподобається гра "Супергерої рятують планету", де вони здобуватимуть суперсили, щоб стати супергероєм та врятувати світ від екологічної катастрофи. Ще однією захоплюючою подією буде фінал конкурсу "Супер читач України 2019". Конкурс "Читання з КредоБанком" також матиме свою популярність, оскільки переможець виграє поїздку до Варшави. Нагадаємо, що КредоБанк є найбільшою польською інвестицією в Україні.

Спортивні заходи також будуть частиною програми, включно з безліччю розважальних завдань під відкритим небом під керівництвом відомих спортсменів. Всі заходи безкоштовні, проте потрібно таки буде придбати вхідний квиток. Вартість квитка - 50 грн. для дітей та 20 грн. для дорослих. Для отримання додаткової інформації про події відвідайте bookforum.ua/knygomaniya-2019/ або facebook.com/events/354732995139242/.