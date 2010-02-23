“Education Poland” Exhibition-presentation

February 3rd from 12:00 at Lviv Hotel (7 Chornovola str.)

Parents always want all the best for their children, including high quality education and further self-realization in life. For the present time there is lots of possibilities and even more universities, that is why it is very important to make right choice, especially when it comes to picking high education institution for studying abroad. On February 3rd at Lviv Hotel will take place “Education in Poland” exhibition-presentation, organized by Ukrainian-Polish education center "UniverPL", at which attendees will be able to learn about:

- why among many EU countries, Ukrainian students should choose Polish high education institutions;

- what is necessary to study free of charge and without Karta Polaka, (Polish Card, a document confirming belonging to the Polish nation);

- what are differences between entering high education institution after 9 grade or after 11 grade;

- when it is worth starting preparation to entering high education institution;

- advantages of studying in different cities;

The presentation will showcase 25 prestigious high education institutions of Warsaw, Krakow, Lublin, Wroclaw and Gdansk. Entrance free of charge, however registration is required. All registered attendees will receive 15 EURO discount for courses of Polish language, or educational tours organized by UniverPL. For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/events/603412510112252/ or https://univerpl.com.ua

Виставка -презентація "Навчання у Польщі"

3 лютого з 12:00 в готелі Львів (вул. Чорновола, 7)

Батьки завжди прагнуть зробити усе можливе, щоб дати своїй дитині справді якісну освіту та допомогти влаштуватися у житті. Можливостей та університетів зараз дуже багато, а тому зробити правильний вибір набагато складніше, особливо якщо мова йде про навчання за кордоном.

Саме тому для абітурієнтів та їхніх батьків Українсько-польський центр освіти "UniverPL" 3 лютого в готелі Львів проведе презентацію навчання у Польщі, на якій можна буде дізнатися:

- чому з-поміж усіх країн ЄС українським абітурієнтам вигідно обирати для навчання саме Польщу;

- що потрібно для того, щоб навчатися безкоштовно без карти поляка;

- чим відрізняється вступ після 9 і після 11 класу;

- коли і з чого варто починати підготовку до вступу;

- у якому місті краще навчатися;

На презентації буде представлено 25 престижних навчальних закладів Варшави, Кракова, Любліна, Вроцлава та Гданська.

Вхід безкоштовний, проте реєстрація потрібна. У подарунок усі зареєстровані учасники отримають знижку -15 євро на курси польської мови чи освітні тури організовані центром UniverPL. Для отримання додаткової інформації відвідайте www.facebook.com/events/603412510112252/ або https://univerpl.com.ua