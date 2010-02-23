 


“Education Poland” Exhibition-presentation

February 3rd from 12:00 at Lviv Hotel (7 Chornovola str.)
 
Parents always  want all the best for their  children, including  high quality education and further  self-realization in life.   For the present time there is  lots of possibilities and  even more  universities, that is why it is  very important to make right choice, especially when it comes to picking high education institution  for studying abroad. On February 3rd at Lviv  Hotel will take place “Education in Poland” exhibition-presentation, organized by Ukrainian-Polish education center "UniverPL",  at which attendees will be able  to learn about:
 
 - why among many EU countries, Ukrainian students should choose  Polish high education institutions;
- what is necessary to study free of charge  and without Karta Polaka, (Polish Card, a document confirming belonging to the Polish nation);
-  what are differences between entering high education institution after  9 grade  or  after 11 grade;
- when it is worth starting preparation to  entering high education institution;
- advantages of  studying in different cities;
The presentation will showcase  25 prestigious high education institutions of Warsaw, Krakow, Lublin, Wroclaw and Gdansk.  Entrance free of charge, however registration is required. All registered  attendees  will receive 15 EURO discount  for courses of Polish language, or  educational tours  organized by  UniverPL.  For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/events/603412510112252/ or https://univerpl.com.ua
 
Виставка -презентація "Навчання у Польщі"
3 лютого з 12:00 в готелі  Львів (вул. Чорновола, 7)
 
Батьки завжди прагнуть зробити усе можливе, щоб дати своїй дитині справді якісну освіту та допомогти влаштуватися у житті. Можливостей та університетів зараз дуже багато, а тому зробити правильний вибір набагато складніше, особливо якщо мова йде про навчання за кордоном.
Саме тому для абітурієнтів та їхніх батьків Українсько-польський центр освіти "UniverPL"  3 лютого в готелі Львів  проведе презентацію навчання у Польщі, на якій  можна буде дізнатися:
- чому з-поміж усіх країн ЄС українським абітурієнтам вигідно обирати для навчання саме Польщу;
- що потрібно для того, щоб навчатися безкоштовно без карти поляка;
- чим відрізняється вступ після 9 і після 11 класу;
- коли і з чого варто починати підготовку до вступу;
- у якому місті краще навчатися;
На презентації буде представлено 25 престижних навчальних закладів Варшави, Кракова, Любліна, Вроцлава та Гданська.
Вхід безкоштовний, проте реєстрація потрібна. У подарунок усі зареєстровані учасники отримають знижку -15 євро на курси польської  мови  чи освітні тури організовані центром UniverPL.  Для отримання додаткової інформації відвідайте www.facebook.com/events/603412510112252/ або https://univerpl.com.ua
 