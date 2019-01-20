The project Metropolis. Past Utopias of Future

The Center Porokhova Vezha (Gunpowder Tower) 4, Pidvalna str.

Till January 20th spectacular project Metropolis. Past Utopias of Future, curated by Pavlo Gudimov will be showcasing views of the past visionaries on future at the recently established Center Porokhova Vezha (Gunpowder Tower). The postwar projects of Khreshchatyk street and Kyiv reconstructions, displayed in the dialogue with the engravings of Giovanni Battista Piranesi, will make up the separate section of the exposition. The exhibition had been already presented at Book Arsenal 2018 in Kyiv where it has become the object of the public interest. Now the project team has the intention to share the ideas of the past visionaries in Lviv. The artworks, presented within the exhibition, embody the views of the artists in the fields of architecture, inventions, film and illustrations.

Organisers: Lviv Regional Organisation of the Union of Architects and Pavlo Gudimov Art Center Ya Gallery

Open daily 12:00–18.30 till 20.01.2019

Closed Monday

For more information please visit www.facebook.com/yagallery.com.ua

Проект «Metropolis. Минулі утопії майбутнього»,

Центрі «Порохова Вежа, (м. Львів, вул. Підвальна, 4)

У новоствореному Центрі «Порохова Вежа» продовжується презентація проекту «Metropolis. Минулі утопії майбутнього», куратором якого є Павло Гудімов. Основна тема виставки — погляди візіонерів минулого на майбутнє. Окремим розділом її експозиції є проекти, присвячені повоєнній реконструкції Хрещатика і Києва, що представлені у діалозі з гравюрами Джованні Батіста Піранезі. Виставка вже відбувалася в Києві як спецпроект «Книжкового арсеналу» 2018, де зібрала широке коло зацікавлених, і тепер має на меті донести свої ідеї до львівського глядача. Роботи, що експонуються в межах проекту, втілюють погляди митців у сферах архітектри, винаходів, кіно та ілюстрації.

Організатори заходу: Львівська обласна організація Національної спілки архітекторів та Арт-центр Павла Гудімова Я Галерея.

Виставка триватиме до 20-го січня 2019 р., щодня, крім понеділків, з 12:00 до 18:30.

Більше інформації на www.facebook.com/yagallery.com.ua