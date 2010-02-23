Mayan Culture: Origins, Achievements and Influence in Today’s World

18 December at 18:30 at UCU’s Sheptytsky Centre (29 Stryiska St.)

Imagine a world hidden amidst the Central American jungle, full of the fragrances and colours of tropical nature, where modern luxury meets ancient traditions. A place where you can feel the heroic history of a great people; a place where nature and culture are intertwined. This is the world of the Maya, one of the most prominent and mysterious civilisations of the New World. Although the height of Mayan influence ended over a thousand years ago, we are only now learning the details of their lives as we discover how to read their written language. From 650 – 800 CE, Mayan kings and nobles lived in the tropical rainforests of what is now southern Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and Belize. Even today, archaeologists continue to uncover new finds and decipher ancient glyphs that tell a new story of the Maya.

Mayan descendants still live in southern Mexico and Central America, where they preserve characteristics of their ancestors’ culture. For example, corn and chocolate – two of the Mayans’ most common foods – continue to be prominent in contemporary belief systems. On 18 December, UCU’s Sheptytsky Centre will host a lecture by Maya historian and epigrapher Yuriy Polyukhovych. After studying at Kyiv’s Mohyla Academy and Shevchenko universities, his research has taken him to the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala, where he’s worked for projects like the Maya Hieroglyphic Database Project, the Hieroglyphic Texts of Sites and Museums in Campeche Documentation Project, and the Yucatan and Quintana Roo Sacrificial Altar Archaeological Project. Don’t miss your chance to learn more about the fascinating Mayan civilisation! Tickets are 100 UAH. For more event information and ticket booking, please visit facebook.com/events/2267599830180799.

Культура майя: витоки, досягнення та вплив у сучасному світі

18 грудня о 18:30 в Центрі Шептицького УКУ (вул. Стрийська, 29)

Уявіть собі світ, прихований серед центральноамериканських джунглів, повний ароматів та кольорів тропічної природи. Саме там, на території сучасних Мексики, Гватемали, Гондурасу і Сальвадору виникла й розвинулась одна з найвеличніших цивілізацій на нашій планеті.

Нащадки майя сьогодні живуть на півдні Мексики та в Центральній Америці, де вони зберігають традиції та культуру своїх предків. Наприклад, кукурудза та шоколад – одні з найбільш поширених продуктів харчування народу майя - відомі в усіх сучасних країнах світу.

Одна з найвидатніших і таємничих цивілізацій Нового Світу – цивілізація народу майя, яка зникла за загадкових обставин понад тисячу років тому, залишивши по собі величезні міста та піраміди, й досі тривожить уяву дослідників та шукачів скарбів у всьому світі. Вчені довго намагались розшифрувати письмена цього древнього народу, щоб довідатись про їх життя, вірування та звичаї.

В Центрі А. Шептицького УКУ 18 грудня відбудеться лекція історика й дослідника писемних пам’яток майя Юрія Полюховича. Після навчання в Могилянській академії та київському університеті ім. Шевченка, він проводив дослідження в Сполучених Штатах, Мексиці й Гватемалі, де працював у таких проектах, як Maya Hieroglyphic Database Project, Hieroglyphic Texts of Sites and Museums in Campeche Documentation Project та Yucatan and Quintana Roo Sacrificial Altar Archaeological Project. Не пропустіть нагоду дізнатися більше про древню цивілізацію майя! Квитки по 100 грн. Довідатись більше та замовити квитки можна тут: facebook.com/events/2267599830180799.