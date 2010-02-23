Ice Sculpture Festival

11-13 January in front of the Lviv Opera & Ballet Theatre

Lviv’s winter holiday season will once again be graced by the wonderful Ice Sculpture festival, taking place in the city centre from 11-13 January. Seven professional sculptors will create major ice sculptures inspired by the unique heritage of Johann Georg Pinsel. One of the most prominent Ukrainian artists of the 18th Century, Pinsel’s skill and originality is comparable to any European contemporaries of the time. In fact, Leopolitan art lovers and guests of the city that want to learn more can stop by the museum in Lviv specifically dedicated to his work. The Ice Sculpture Festival will feature a competition where some of Lviv’s top artists will decide on the best sculpture of the festival. Judging criteria includes the overall impression of the work and the idea behind it, the sculpture’s detail and sophistication, the symmetry, proportions, and composition of the work, and the fineness of the ice processing. Be sure to stop by over the weekend to see how the amazing works of art are born from massive ice blocks!

Фестиваль крижаних скульптур

11-13 січня, площа перед театром опери та балету

Окрасою львівського зимового святкового сезону знову стане фестиваль крижаних скульптур, що пройде 11-13 січня в центрі міста. Сім професійних скульпторів творитимуть великі крижані скульптури, натхнені унікальною спадщиною Йоганна Георга Пінзеля. Майстерність та оригінальність одного з найвидатніших українських митців XVIII ст. порівнюють з європейськими майстрами скульптури того часу. А любителі мистецтва та гості міста, які захочуть дізнатись більше про його творчість, зможуть завітати до музею Георга Пінзеля. У рамках фестивалю крижаних скульптур відбудеться конкурс, в якому журі, до складу якого увійдуть деякі з відомих львівських художників, вибере найкращу скульптуру. Критеріями оцінки будуть, зокрема, загальне враження від роботи та її ідеї, деталі скульптури та її витонченість, симетрія, пропорції та композиція твору, а також точність обробки льоду. Не забудьте зазирнути сюди на вихідних, щоб побачити, як із масивних крижаних блоків народжуються чудові твори мистецтва!