Morshyn’s 11 – A Ukrainian Comedy Film

Ukrainian cinema continues to reach new levels and cool new films keep becoming more famous and successful. For example, Hollywood first helped us make the film ‘Zakhar Berkut’, and now comes the Ukrainian comedy ‘Morshyn’s 11’. The film is based on an ancient legend that says that the city of Morshyn was founded on the site where a meteorite made of the rare metal osmium crashed. Villains hope to earn easy money by stealing the osmium and fooling everyone, but can’t get past 11 brave kids from Morshyn, who unite in their common goal to oppose evil and struggle against injustice. The film was produced by Solar Media Entertainment, owner of Ukraine’s Sonce TV and the company behind such popular Ukrainian films as #SelfieParty (2016), Dzidzio Contrabass (2016), and When the Trees Fall (2018). The stellar cast is a “who’s who” of Ukrainian cinema stars and includes the likes of Ada Rogovtseva, Vladimir Goryansky, Elena Lavrenyuk, Alexander Skichko, and Ksenia Zhdanova. Even the soundtrack attracted a Ukrainian heavyweight, as Sergey Babkin wrote the songs and stars in the film. The release date is set for 3 January.

For more information, please visit facebook.com/Morshyns11.

Зустрічайте українську комедію - 11 дітей з Моршина

Українське кіно виходить на новий рівень, а нові фільми стають все більш відомими та успішними. Спільно з колегами з Голівуду був створений історичний фільм "Захар Беркут", а тепер на черзі комедія "11 дітей з Моршина". В ньому йдеться про стародавню легенду, яка стверджує, що Моршин був заснований на місці, де впав метеорит з рідкісного металу осмію. Злочинці сподіваються викрасти дорогоцінний метал, обдуривши всіх і заробити легкі гроші, а на заваді їм стають 11 відважних місцевих підлітків, які об'єднуються, щоб протистояти злу і боротися з несправедливістю. Фільм знятий компанією Solar Media Entertainment, яка є власником українського телеканалу Sonce TV і вже зняла такі популярні українські фільми, як #SelfieParty (2016), "Дзідзьо Контрабас" (2016), і "Коли падають дерева" (2018). У фільмі знімались зірки українського кіно, зокрема, Ада Роговцева, Володимир Горянський, Олена Лавренюк, Олександр Скічко та Ксенія Жданова. Музику та пісні до кінофільму написав Сергій Бабкін, який і сам знявся у ньому. Стрічка вийде на екрани 3 січня. Для отримання додаткової інформації відвідайте facebook.com/Morshyns11.