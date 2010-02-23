Lviv Triathlon Cup

7-9 September at 14:00 at Kolyba Lake near the village of Briukhovychi (7 km from Lviv)

Some of Ukraine’s most talented athletes will compete for the Lviv Triathlon Cup – an endurance race of swimming, cycling, and running – on 7-9 September. The talented athletes will need to complete the course that includes a 1.5 km swim, a 40 km bike ride, and a 10 km run. Beginning at the beautiful Kolyba Lake just outside of Lviv, the triathletes will make their way towards the finish line in front of Lviv’s wonderful Opera & Ballet Theatre. Both for seasoned athletes and those looking to “test the triathlon waters”, we look forward to seeing you at the finish line! For more information, please visit facebook.com/events/173742856596206/.

Кубок Львова з тріатлону

7-9 вересня о 14:00 біля "Колиби" на озері в Брюховичах (7 км від Львова)

Найсильніші українські спортсмени змагатимуться за Кубок Львова з тріатлону 7-9 вересня. Це змагання у трьох дисциплінах - плавання, велосипед та біг. Траса змагань включає заплив на 1,5 км, велосипедний заїзд на 40 км та пробіг на 10 км. Стартуючи від брюховицього озера, спортсмени фінішуватимуть на площі перед львівським театром опери та балету. До участі запрошуються як для досвідчені спортсмени, так і ті, хто хоче спробувати себе у цих змаганнях і випробувати свої сили. Чекаємо вас на фініші! Для отримання додаткової інформації відвідайте facebook.com/events/173742856596206/.