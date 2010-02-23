International Ukrainian Dance & Culture Festival

10-13 August at locations around the city

Millions of Ukrainians live throughout the world and maintain their connection with their roots through the performing arts. The International Ukrainian Dance & Culture Festival (IUDCF) is an opportunity for Ukrainian dancers and performers from around the world to share their passion for Ukrainian dance with each other and others from all corners of the earth. This epic four-day experience includes dance workshops, adjudicated performances, exciting activities, and networking with Ukrainian dancers from around the world. Located in the beautiful and magical locale of Lviv, this must-visit event will present a kaleidoscope of the best folk and professional art that exists in the Ukrainian diaspora. Join the event to perform, see other performances, take workshops, and celebrate one of the most exciting moments in modern Ukrainian cultural history! For more information, please visit ukrfest.org or facebook.com/International-Ukrainian-Dance-Culture-Festival-295108040639890/.

Міжнародний фестиваль українського танцю й культури

10-13 серпня у місцях розташування навколо міста

Мільйони українців живуть по всьому світу і підтримують зв'язок зі своїм корінням завдяки мистецтву. Міжнародний фестиваль українського танцю й культури (IUDCF) - це можливість для українських танцюристів та виконавців з усього світу поділитися своєю пристрастю зі львівським любителями цих жанрів мистецтва. Протягом 4 днів фестивалю будуть численні майстер-класи з народних танців, виступи з обговоренням та спілкування з українськими танцюристами, які живуть й розвиваються в українській діаспорі. Тож приєднуйтесь до фестивалю як виконавці, чи глядачі, прийдіть на майстер-класи, щоб підтримати традиційне українське мистецтво, сучасну українську культурну історію. Щоб отримати додаткову інформацію відвідайте ukrfest.org або facebook.com/International-Ukrainian-Dance-Culture-Festival-295108040639890/.