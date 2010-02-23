Craft Beer & Vinyl Music Fest

4-6 May at 18:00 at !FESTRepublic Club (24-36 Staroznesenska St.)

We’re not surprised that beer is one of the most popular drinks in the world, but a few things did amaze us. Did you know that 177 billion litres of beer ae consumed every year – that’s more that 5,600 litres every second! That’s a lot of beer! Beer lovers rejoice – from 4 to 6 May you’ll be able to enjoy your favourite drink at !FESTRepublic Club’s Craft Beer & Vinyl Music Festival. This trend in beer-making is going through a renaissance in terms of both production and consumption, making it a great alternative to the more traditional commercial brands we’re used to seeing in bars, restaurants, and supermarkets. The Craft Beer & Vinyl Music Festival is the perfect opportunity for you to discover the different styles, varieties, products, and fermentation methods that master beer makers are bringing to market.

The event will feature numerous brewing workshops by successful craft brewers from across Ukraine and around Europe. The beer exhibit area will offer visitors multiple beer tasting activities, culinary tastings, and workshops for kids so that even the youngest members of the family can enjoy a day out at this fun event. Event highlights include the vinyl market, featuring some of Ukraine’s leading shops and collectors, as well as performances by Ukrainian musicians in several genres – country, rock, swing, and hip-hop. For more event information, please visit facebook.com/CraftandVinyl.

Фестиваль крафтового пива та вінілової музики

4-6 травня о 18:00 !FESTRepublic Club (вул. Старознесенська, 24-36)

Це вже всі знають, що пиво є одним із найпопулярніших напоїв у світі, але не всі таки знають, що за рік на планеті споживається 177 мільярдів літрів пива - це більше, ніж 5600 літрів щосекунди! Це дуже багато пива! Тож радійте, любителі пива - з 4 по 6 травня ви зможете безперешкодно насолоджуватися улюбленим напоєм на фестивалі крафтового пива та вінілової музики у закладі під вивіскою FESTRepublic Club. У наш час продовжує свій ренесанс як виробництво, так і споживання крафтового пива, що робить цей древній напій хорошою альтернативою більш традиційним комерційним брендам, які можна побачити в барах, ресторанах і супермаркетах. Фестиваль "Craft Beer & Vinyl Music" - це чудова можливість познайомитись із різними стилями, різновидами, продуктами та способами бродіння, які мають у своєму арсеналі майстри, що виступають на на ринку.

У рамках заходу пройдуть численні майстер-класи пивоварів з України та Європи. Виставкова площа запропонує відвідувачам багато дегустацій пива та наїдків. Серед основних подій фестивалю буде, зокрема, й презентація вінілових платівок, а також виступи українських музикантів різних жанрів – як от кантрі, рок, свінг та хіп-хоп. Щоб отримати додаткову інформацію про подію відвідайте facebook.com/CraftandVinyl.