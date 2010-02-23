Lviv Century Bike Race

5 May from 8:00 at Rynok Square

The Lviv Century is a major cycling event organised by local clubs both as a social event for cyclists and as a fundraiser for their other activities. On 5 May, cyclists will set out on a 100 km race from city centre. The race will be completed within 10 hours and will feature a number of rest stops along the way, where riders will find food, water, and toilets. On a supported century ride, the route will be patrolled by a sag wagon to assist riders with bike maintenance or transportation back to the starting line for those unable to finish. All Leopolitan cyclists – and guests from other cities as well – are welcome to participate in Western Ukraine’s grandest cycling weekend. Registration fee depends on date and starts from 250 UAH.

To register, please visit lvivbicycle.club/events/74 and for more information, check out facebook.com/LvivBicycleClub/

Львівська сотка 2018

5 травня о 8:00 на площі Ринок

Перегони Львівська сотка 2018 - це змагання, організовані місцевими велоклубами як соціальна подія, так і для збору коштів на проведення інших заходів. Велосипедисти вирушать 5 травня на 100-кілометрову трасу з центру міста. Перегони триватимуть протягом 10 годин, а на їх шляху будуть численні зупинки для відпочинку, де спортсмени знайдуть їжу, воду й туалети. Перегони буде супроводжувати машина технічної підтримки для ремонту на ходу і допомоги тим, хто зійшов з траси. Всі велосипедисти зі Львова, а також гості з інших міст запрошуються до участі у найцікавіших велосипедних вихідних у Західній Україні. Реєстраційний внесок залежить від дати і починається від 250 грн. Для реєстрації відвідайте lvivbicycle.club/events/74, а для отримання додаткової інформації - facebook.com/LvivBicycleClub/.