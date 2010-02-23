Young Stars of Ballet Gala Concert

25 February

at 12:00 at Lviv’s Opera & Ballet Theatre (28 Svobody Ave.)

Lviv’s majestic Opera & Ballet Theatre is the site for the Young Stars of Ballet gala concert on 25 February. This stunning event will showcase the Top 20 junior ballet dance winners of the Ballet Art Guild’s national contest. Featuring 100 of Ukraine’s top junior ballet dancers, the contest is designed to inspire the pursuit of excellence and to change lives through dance. The concert aims to give the young and talented dancers sufficient exposure to help launch their promising careers. Special guests from Belarus, Moldova, and Italy will also take part in the gala. Leopolitan dance lovers and guests of the city should be ready to be inspired by the magic and beauty of ballet. For more information and ticket booking, please visit gildiaballet.com.ua or facebook.com/events/190966858126479/.

Гала-концерт "Юні зірки балету"

25 лютого о 12:00

у Львівському театрі опери та балету (пр. Свободи, 28).

На сцені Львівського оперного театру 25 лютого відбудеться гала-концерт "Юні зірки балету", у якому виступлять 20 найкращих молодих танцюристів - лауреатів національного конкурсу. Вони були відібрані на підставі проведеного творчим об'єднанням "Арт гільдія балету" конкурсу для складання рейтингу ТОП 100 найкращих юних танцівників України 2017. Участь у цьому концерті допоможе розпочати кар'єри багатьох молодих талановитих артистів. У концерті також візьмуть участь спеціальні гості з Білорусі, Молдови та Італії. Для львівських любителів та поціновувачів балету це буде особливий день.

Для отримання додаткової інформації та замовлення квитків, відвідайте сторінку gildiaballet.com.ua або завітайте на сторінку www.facebook.com/events/190966858126479/