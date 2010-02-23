GameDev Conference 2018

27 January from 9:00 at Arena Lviv (199 Stryiska St.)

Lviv’s GameDev conference, a large-scale event for game developers, will take place at Arena Lviv on 27 January. The event is slated to bring together more than 50 speakers and thousands of participants from across Ukraine. GameDev will feature seven streams during the day and will cover all stages of creating a game – from coming up with the idea to entering global markets. You’ll hear success stories, useful tips, and life hacks from developers; you’ll learn how to create your own studio and how to design nice graphics and high-quality sound for your game; and you’ll learn which game mechanics and marketing strategies are best to use. Activities will include panel discussions, workshops, and – what everyone is most excited about – the Yoda Game Award, a competition for game developers that will finish at the conference and where 2017’s Best Studio Game and Best Indie Game will be awarded. The event is organised by the Lemberg Business School, known to Leopolitans for events such as the Lviv Mobile Development Day, the Lviv Outsourcing Forum and, of course, the GameDev conference. For more event information, or to view the agenda, please visit gamedev.lviv.ua/ or facebook.com/events/143683486226829/.

Конференція GameDev 2018

27 січня, 9:00 "Арена Львів" (вулиця Стрийська, 199)

Вже вдруге у Львові відбудеться масштабна подія для розробників ігор - конференція GameDev. Захід планує зібрати понад 50 доповідачів та тисячі учасників з усієї України. GameDev буде проходити у 7 потоків і охопить всі етапи створення гри - від початкової ідеї – аж до виходу на світові ринки. Тут можна буде почути історії успіху, корисні поради та лайф-хаки від розробників; дізнатись, як заснувати власну студію та як створити чудову графіку і високоякісний звук для вашої гри; дізнатись, яку механіку гри та маркетингові стратегії найкраще використовувати. Серед заходів конференції, зокрема, будуть панельні дискусії, семінари та, найбільш очікуване, вручення премії Yoda Game Award, конкурс для розробників ігор, який завершиться на конференції, і де будуть присуджені нагороди в категоріях Best Studio Game та Best Indie Game 2017 року. Організатором конференції виступає Lemberg Business School, вже відома львів’янам проведенням таких заходів, як Lviv Mobile Development Day, Lviv Outsourcing Forum і, звичайно ж, самої конференції GameDev. Щоб отримати додаткову інформацію про події або переглянути порядок денний, відвідайте сторінку gamedev.lviv.ua або facebook.com/events/143683486226829/.