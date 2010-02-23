‘Study Abroad: 1000 Opportunities’ Exhibition

17 February from 12:00 at Nobilis Hotel (5 Fredra St.)

Lviv’s Nobilis Hotel will host the ‘Study Abroad: 1000 Opportunities’ exhibition on 17 February. This clever event is dedicated to helping students like you discover the numerous educational opportunities available around the world. Representatives from universities, language schools, colleges, government agencies, and many more international institutions from across Europe and North America will be on hand to advise on enrolment, admission, duration of programs, and any other questions you might have. The ‘Study Abroad: 1000 Opportunities’ exhibition offers a huge variety of options to help you find the right study abroad program and destination for next year. Bring your family and friends along and start planning your very own study abroad future! For more information, or to register, please visit studentstudy.com.ua/events/108/register.

Виставка "Навчання за кордоном: 1000 можливостей"

17 лютого о 12:00. Готель Nobilis (вул. Фредра, 5)

У львівському готелі Nobilis 17 лютого буде організована виставка "Навчання за кордоном: 1000 можливостей". Цей захід має на меті допомогти львівським студентам відкрити для себе численні освітні можливості, доступні в усьому світі. Представники університетів, мовних шкіл, коледжів, державних установ та багатьох інших міжнародних інституцій з усієї Європи та Північної Америки зможуть надати поради з питань вступу, тривалості програм та будь-яких інших питань, які можуть у вас виникнути. Виставка "Навчання за кордоном: 1000 можливостей" запропонує безліч варіантів, які допоможуть вам знайти в закордонних вузах потрібну навчальну програму на наступний рік. Приводьте із собою родичів та знайомих і розпочинайте планувати своє навчання за кордоном!

Для отримання додаткової інформації або реєстрації відвідайте studentstudy.com.ua/events/108/register.