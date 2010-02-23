‘Music in Old Lviv’ International Festival

13-31 August at Locations around city centre

Some of the biggest names in classical and fine music will converge in Lviv’s historic centre as part of the ‘Music in Old Lviv’ international festival from 13-31 August. The idea first occurred in 2014, as Lviv’s Virtuosos Academic Chamber Orchestra celebrated its 20th anniversary. Serhiy Burko, a People’s Artist of Ukraine, together with his Polish partner Stanislaw Galonski, the director of ‘Music in Old Krakow’, brought the idea to life. What makes this festival unique is that concerts are held simultaneously in churches, memorials, and historical places in both Lviv and Krakow. The Twin Cities attract famous artists and bands from around the world and debut talented, young musicians alongside them.

All concerts take place in historical venues, which gives Leopolitan music lovers and guests of the city the wonderful opportunity to see Lviv’s most beautiful places while listening to the enchanting music. The deep cultural and artistic traditions, as well as the UNESCO World Heritage historical monuments, create a spiritual bridge and parallel between Lviv and Krakow. After all, common values have no borders. For more information, or to book your tickets, please visit http://philharmonia.lviv.ua/.

Міжнародний фестиваль "Музика в старому Львові"

13-31 серпня. Зали в центрі міста

Ідея проводити одночасно у двох містах – Кракові та Львові фестивалі "Музика у старому Кракові" та "Музика у старому Львові" виникла у 2014 році у засновника відомого українського камерного оркестру "Віртуози Львова" народного артиста України Сергія Бурка та засновника польської капели ''Краковієнсіс" Станіслава Гальонського, тісна співпраця між якими триває вже понад 20 років. Цей фестиваль унікальний тим, що концерти відбуваються одночасно в соборах, пам'ятках та історичних місцях як у Львові, так і в Кракові. Міста-побратими приваблюють відомих виконавців та колективи з усього світу і дають змогу дебютувати талановитим, молодим музикантам.

Всі концерти відбуваються в історичних будівлях, яких у Львові не бракує, і це дає місцевим меломанам та гостям міста чудову нагоду побачити найкрасивіші місця Львова, слухаючи прекрасну музику. Глибокі культурно-мистецькі традиції, а також пам'ятки історії всесвітньої спадщини ЮНЕСКО створюють своєрідний духовний міст між Львовом та Краковом. А всім відомо, що загальнолюдські цінності не визнають кордонів. Щоб отримати додаткову інформацію чи замовити квитки, відвідайте http://philharmonia.lviv.ua/.