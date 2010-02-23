World Federation of Ukrainian Lemko Unions Congress

24-26 August in Lviv and the village of Zymna Voda (11 km from Lviv)

Lviv will play host to the World Federation of Ukrainian Lemko Unions Congress from 24-26 August. The event will see the congress take place at Lviv Regional Council in conjunction with a formal reception as part of the third ‘Homin Lemkivshcyny’ regional festival of Lemko culture in the village of Zymna Voda just outside Lviv. The Lemkos are an ethnic subgroup of Ukrainians inhabiting a stretch of the Carpathian Mountains known as Lemkivshchyna. Ukraine has signed – but not honoured – the Copenhagen agreement granting self-identified Lemkos minority rights status in Ukraine. This differs from neighbouring Slovakia, which identifies Lemkos as a subgroup of Ruthenians, an East Slavic minority distinct from Ukrainians.

This year’s congress will be dedicated to Operation Vistula – the codename for the 1947 forced resettlement of Ukrainian minorities, like the Boykos and Lemkos, from the southeastern provinces of post-war Poland to newly recovered territories in the west of the country. The action was carried out by the Soviet-installed Polish communist government with the aim of removing material support and assistance to the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. With Soviet approval and aid, nearly 141,000 people were forcibly settled within three months. For more information, please visit http://lemky.lviv.ua or http://sfulo.com.

Конгрес світової федерації Українських лемківських об'єднань

24-26 серпні у Львові та в с. Зимна Вода (11 км від Львова)

Львів з 24 по 26 серпня прийматиме VI Конгрес світової федерації Українських лемківських об'єднань. Офіційна частина проходитиме в приміщенні Львівської обласної ради, а третій обласний фестиваль лемківської культури "Гомін Лемківщини" - у с. Зимна Вода недалеко від Львова. Лемки є етнічною групою українців, які мешкають в частині Карпатських гір, відомій як Лемківщина. Делегати представлятимуть українські лемківські громади семи країн світу: Об’єднання лемків Канади, Організацію Оборони Лемківщини (США), Об’єднання лемків (Польща), Союз русинів-українців Словацької Республіки, Союз русинів Хорватії, Союз русинів-українців Сербії та Всеукраїнське товариство "Лемківщина".

Цьогорічний конгрес буде присвячений горезвісній "операції Вісла", проведеній 1947 року для примусового розселення українських меншин - бойків та лемків з південно-східної частини післявоєнної Польщі до нових територій на заході країни. Акція була проведена польським комуністичним урядом з метою припинення матеріальної підтримки та допомоги Українській повстанській армії. За підтримки та допомоги Радянського Союзу близько 141000 тисяч осіб було примусово переселено лише за три місяці того сумного року.

Додаткова інформація тут: http://lemky.lviv.ua або http://sfulo.com.