Okean Elzy World Tour Comes Home

June 17that 20:00 at Arena Lviv (199 Stryiska St.)

Lviv’s-own OkeanElzy (aka Elza’sOcean, or simply OE) is the most successful rock band to come out of Eastern Europe and the CIS since the fall of the Soviet Union. The group has sold over one million CDs in Ukraine and Russia alone. Formed in Lviv in 1994, they released their first full album in 1998 and won Breakthrough of the Year and Best Song for their hit ‘Where There is No Us’ at the 1999 Taurus Games festival. They were named the Best Rock Act at the 2007 FUZZ Magazine Music Awards and more recently were rightly named the Best Ukrainian Group of the Last 20 Years at the Yearly Ukrainian National Awards (YUNA).

The group set out last year on an ambitious two-year world tour in support of its ninth studio album ‘Without Limits’. For the first time in the group’s long history, group frontman, songwriter, and Lviv son Sviatoslav Vakarchuk acted as a sound producer too. Released last May, the record is considered one of Ukraine’s finest 2016 offerings and boasts songs inspired by the Revolution of Dignity and conflicts in the occupied territories like Not Your War (Ne Tvoya Viyna) and Life Begins Again (Zhyttya Pochynayestsya Znov). Following concert dates at stadiums in North America and Europe, OkeanElzy will return to their home stage on June 17th to the delight of all Leopolitans and guests of the city. Tickets run from 250-2500 UAH.

For more information or for ticket booking, please visit www.kasa.in.ua or call (093)000-0754.

Океан Ельзи повертається додому

17 червня о 20:00. Стадіон "Арена Львів" (вул. Стрийська, 199)

Львівський рок-гурт "Океан Ельзи" є найуспішнішим на теренах Східної Європи та СНД після розвалу Радянського Союзу. Музиканти продали понад мільйон компакт-дисків лише в Україні та Росії. Створений у Львові у 1994 році, гурт випустив свій перший повноцінний альбом 1998 року і здобув титули "Прорив року" і "Найкраща пісня" за свій хіт ‘Там, де нас нема’ на фестивалі "Таврійські ігри" 1999 року. ОЕ здобув титули Best Rock Act 2007 року від FUZZ Magazine Music Awards і 2012 року - титул "Найкраща група двадцятиріччя" премії YUNА (Yearly Ukrainian National Аwards) - українського аналогу “Grammy”.

Минулого року "Океан Ельзи" вирушив на два роки у світове турне на підтримку свого дев'ятого студійного альбому "Без обмежень". Вперше за довгу історію гурту, фронтмен та автор пісень Святослав Вакарчук виступив також в якості звукорежисера. Випущений в травні минулого року, цей альбом вважається однім з найкращих в Україні та містить пісні, натхненні революцією гідності і війною з агресором на окупованих територіях - "Не твоя війна" і "Життя починається знов". Після численних концертів на стадіонах у Північній Америці і Європі "Океан Ельзи" повертається в Україну 17 червня на радість львів’ян та гостей міста. Квитки коштують від 250 до 2500 грн.

Щоб отримання додаткову інформацію чи замовити квитки відвідайте www.kasa.in.ua або зателефонуйте (093) 000-0754.