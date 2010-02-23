Street Food Fest

May 20-21 from 12:00

at B. Khmelnytsky Culture & Recreation Park (4 Bolharska St.)

Around the world, street food is one of the biggest, most loved, and most unstructured culinary phenomenon. Slowly but surely the street food boom arrived in Ukraine. Lviv’s second Street Food Fest presents Leopolitan foodies and guests of the city with the hottest street food trends, new local and international food trucks, and will introduce some of the cities hottest alternative chefs. If you’re into food that is tasty, honest, and simple, make sure you don’t miss out on this event as it’s an opportunity to discover a variety of interesting street foods in one place and to learn how to make a business out of your passion for food. Come out and enjoy the tastes of Lviv’s best restaurants, stylish pop-up cafés, new Ukrainian food trucks, and even so gourmet restaurants ‘on the streets’! The entertainment programme is as appetising as the menu and features a lively mix of music, the Street Fashion design market, and the Street Food So Good fresh goods market.

For a more detailed event programme, please visit www.facebook.com/streetfoodsogoodfestival.

Street Food Fest

20-21 травня.

Поч. о 12:00 у парку культури і відпочинку ім. Б. Хмельницького (вул.Болгарська, 4)

У всьому світі вулична їжа є одним з найбільших, найулюбленіших і найбільш неструктурованих кулінарних явищ. Повільно, але вірно бум Street Food прибув і в Україну. Другий львівський Street Food Fest зацікавить і спокусить голодних львів’ян та гостей найгарячішими тенденціями вуличної їжі, новими пересувними ятками, і представить деяких з місцевих альтернативних шеф-кухарів. Якщо ви любите перекусити швидко, смачно, чесно – то вам сюди – де можна несподівано для себе відкрити безліч цікавих продуктів вуличної їжі в одному місці та в один час, а також дізнатися, як перетворити вашу пристрасть до їжі у стабільний бізнес. Приходьте і насолоджуйтесь смаками найкращих кнайп Львова, стильних кав’ярень, нових українських перекусок "на ходу", і навіть цілих гастрономічних ресторанів просто на вулицях! Програма розваг така ж апетитна, як і меню та включає живу суміш музики, розваг та веселощів. Свою стильнупродукцію представлятимуть популярні бренди з усієї України у куточку Street Fashion. На еко-маркеті Street Food so good відвідувачі фестивалю зможуть придбати екологічно чисті продукти.

Детальна програма заходу тут: www.facebook.com/streetfoodsogoodfestiva