Profit Day Employment Fair

May 27that Reikartz Dworzec Hotel (107 Horodotska St.)

Lviv’s Reikartz Dworzec Hotel will play host to the Profit Day employment fair on May 27th for people searching to find new opportunities and future employment in the highly promising IT area – and for the companies looking to hire them! Educational institutions will also introduce themselves to eventgoers, including admission requirements and specialty courses. Companies will make presentations, conduct seminars, provide workshops and trainings, and look through applicants’ CVs. The hope is that many young Leopolitans can learn more about the different professions or even find a job!

If you are earning a small salary and wish to work for a prestigious company, improve your skillset, and make more money, or if you are a student looking to see what employment opportunities are out there for you after your studies, then Profit Day is exactly what you need! Stop by to get to know what knowledge and skills you’ll need to land your prestigious job. Entrance fee is free of charge.

For more event information, please visit profitday.info or join www.facebook.com/profitday.info.

День кар'єри Profit Day

27 травня. Готель Reikartz Дворжец (вул. Городоцька, 107)

У приміщенні готелю "Reikartz Дворжец Львів" 27 травня відбудеться ярмарок вакансій ProfitDayдля людей, які шукають нові можливості та майбутню роботу в багатообіцяючій області ІТ – а також для компаній, які хочуть їх найняти. Тут також будуть представлені навчальні заклади, які ознайомлюватимуть відвідувачів з умовами вступу та підготовчими курсами. Компанії будуть робити презентації, проводити семінари, майстер-класи й тренінги, а також переглядатимуть резюме кандидатів. Мета організаторів - ознайомити якомога більше молодих львів’ян з вимогами різних професій або навіть допомогти знайти для них роботу!

Якщо у вас поки що невелика зарплата але є бажання працювати в престижній компанії, поліпшити свій набір навичок, і заробляти більше грошей, або якщо ви студент і хочете довідатись, які існують можливості працевлаштування для вас після закінчення навчання, то ProfitDay- саме те, що вам потрібно! Заходьте, щоб дізнатися, які знання і навички будуть вам потрібні на вашій новій престижній роботі. Вхід безкоштовний.

Уся інформація про цей захід на profitday.info або приєднуйтесь до www.facebook.com/profitday.info.