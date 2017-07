27, Lesi Ukrainky str, Lviv

Теl.: 096-764-64-63

Hours: 10:00 – 02:00

The restaurant offers wines from around the world at a great price and exceptional selection of culinary sets, light salads, oysters, pizza and pastas. The cork fee option is available. For night owls, the place is great to buy a bottle of wine or even order pizza delivery. There is even

a small shop that sells baked goods, fruit jams and other delicacies.