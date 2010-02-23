Leopolitan Wins World Silver in Women’s Blitz Chess

Lviv’s Anna Muzychuk took home the silver at the recent King Salman World Rapid & Blitz Championship in Moscow. One of the most exciting events of the year as it attracts nearly all of the world’s top players, Muzychuk took claimed runner-up honours after posting 12.5 points in 17 games. The former World Rapid chess champion (2016) and World Blitz chess champion (2016, 2014) declined to defend her titles after she refused to compete while wearing a hijab (head scarf) when the 2017 tournament was held in Saudi Arabia. Runner-up at the 2017 World Chess championships, Muzychuk also won the prize for best combined Rapid and Blitz performance at the King Salman Cup from French oil and gas company Total. Way to go Anna!

Львівська шахістка знову здобуває перемогу

Львів’янка Анна Музичук завоювала срібло на недавньому Чемпіонаті світу Короля Салмана зі швидких шахів та бліцу в Москві. Це одна з найбільших подій шахового світу в році, на яку збираються майже всі найкращі гравці. Наша шахістка набрала 12,5 очок в 17 турах. Колишня чемпіонка світу зі швидких шахів (2016) та чемпіонка світу з бліц шахів (2016, 2014) не захищала свої титули після відмови грати в турнірі 2017 року в Саудівській Аравії з хусткою на голові. Музичук також стала переможницею чемпіонату світу з шахів 2017 року, а також здобула приз французької нафтогазової компанії Total за найкращі виступи у змаганнях швидких шахів та бліцу на Кубку короля Салмана. Молодець, Анно!