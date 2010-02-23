Halyna Melnyk – December’s Athlete of the Month

Lviv’s Halyna Melnyk was named December’s Athlete of the Month for her outstanding performance at the Karate1 Premiere League tournament held in Madrid, Spain last month. Halyna took bronze in the women’s Kumite 68 kg event – her fourth medal of 2019! The No. 7-ranked fighter also took home bronze at this summer’s European Games, showing that she is a leading threat to medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer. Congratulations Halyna!

Галина Мельник - спортсменка грудня

Львів’янка Галина Мельник була визнана спортсменкою місяця в грудні за вдалий виступ на турнірі прем'єр-ліги Kaрате1, який відбувся в Мадриді минулого місяця. Галина завоювала бронзу у категорії куміте до 68 кг – це її четверта медаль 2019 року! Сьогодні вона займає 7 місце у класифікації і також завоювала бронзу на європейських іграх минулого літа, показавши, що вона має дуже серйозні шанси на медалі Олімпійських ігор у Токіо 2020. Вітаємо Галину!