Ukraine to Play in Netherlands, Romania in EURO 2020

Ukraine capped its sterling EURO 2020 qualifying run with an undefeated record after Artem Beseydin’s electrifying injury-time equaliser in its final match in Serbia. As one of only four nations to not drop a match during the entire tournament, Ukraine earned a seed in the top draw group and was drawn into Group C alongside the Netherlands and Austria The fourth team will be decided after the spring playoffs. If Romania manages to qualify out of the Group A playoff, they will join Group C alongside Ukraine. Otherwise, it’s the winner of the Belarus, Georgia, Kosovo, North Macedonia group. Ukrainian fans looking to catch the team live will need to book tickets to Amsterdam for 14 June and Bucharest for 18 and 22 June. Depending on how the team places, fans may need to travel to Budapest (if 1st), London (if 2nd), or Glasgow, Scotland (if 3rd). Should Ukraine make the final, fans could end up in five different countries. To celebrate the 60th anniversary since the tournament was founded, EURO 2020 is being held in 12 countries across the continent, with the final slated for 12 July at London’s Wembley Stadium.

-- Lee Reaney

Україна зіграє в Нідерландах, Румунія на Євро-2020

Україна успішно пройшла відбірковий турнір до Євро-2020, після перемоги над командою Сербії. Як одна з чотирьох команд, яка не програла жодного матчу протягом всього турніру, збірна України потрапила в групу С разом з Нідерландами та Австрією. Четверта команда групи виявиться після весняних плей-оф. Якщо збірній Румунії вдасться вийти в плей-оф з групи А, вона приєднається до групи С разом з Україною. В іншому випадку це буде переможець групи Білорусь, Грузія, Косово, Північна Македонія. Українським вболівальникам, які неодмінно хочуть потрапити на ці матчі, потрібно замовляти квитки до Амстердаму на 14 червня та в Бухарест на 18 і 22 червня. Залежно від місця команди в групі, вболівальникам, можливо, доведеться летіти до Будапешта (якщо це буде перше місце), Лондона (якщо друге) або Глазго (якщо третє). Якщо ж Україна вийде у фінал (!), вболівальникам доведеться літати у п'ять різних країн. На відзначення 60 річниці заснування турніру, Євро-2020 проходить у 12 країнах континенту, а фінал відбудеться 12 липня на лондонському стадіоні "Уемблі".

 Лі Ріні