Leopolitan Wins Prestigious Chess Tournament

The famed Tournament of Peace chess competition was held in the legendary Zagreb Palace Hotel from 19-30 November. The tournament has a rich history, with its earliest tournaments in the ‘60s and ‘70s drawing some of the game’s biggest names, including Bobby Fischer. Lviv’s Vassily Ivanchuk walked in the legend’s footsteps by becoming the event’s sole winner by taking 7 points in 10 rounds. With the win, the Leopolitan crossed the 2700-point threshold and move up to No. 38 in the FIDE rankings. Way to go Vassily!

Львів’янин виграє престижний шаховий турнір

У листопаді, 19-30 числа, в легендарному загребському готелі "Палац" проходив шаховий "Турнір миру". Цей турнір має багату історію: ще в 60-х та 70-х роках на ньому виступали найзнаменитіші гросмейстери, включаючи Боббі Фішера. Львів’янин Василь Іванчук пішов слідами легенди, ставши єдиним переможцем турніру, набравши 7 очок в 10 турах. З цією перемогою Іванчук переступив поріг 2700 балів і піднявся на 38 місце у рейтингу FIDE. Бажаємо ще більших успіхів Василеві!