Rampant Ukraine Overawe Serbia in Vintage Lviv Performance

Perhaps the Ukrainian national team should play all its games in Lviv. Ukraine remain unbeaten in the country’s western capital, having recorded nine wins and two draws since the city hosted its first game in 2011. The thrilling nature of the recent Euro 2020 qualification victory over Serbia on 7 June has now further enhanced this Lviv legend. Ukraine’s 5-0 demolition of the much-fancied Serbs was memorable in many ways. It featured five international-class goals, outstanding individual performances across the pitch, and levels of tactical dominance that made it arguably the most meaningful performance of coach Andriy Shevchenko’s entire reign. Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Viktor Tsyhankov got the party started with a brace of goals inside two exhilarating first half minutes, the second coming in spectacular fashion from distance. Ukrainian winger Yevhen Konoplyanka matched this feat in the second half, twice skipping inside from the left flank in trademark fashion before whipping the ball into the far corner of the Serbian net. The result is Serbia’s heaviest ever defeat as an independent nation. It leaves Ukraine top of Euro 2020 qualification group B, which also features holders Portugal.

Збірна України розгромила Сербію у матчі на Львівському стадіоні

Мабуть, таки українській збірній варто проводити всі свої поєдинки у Львові. Наші футболісти залишались непереможними в західній столиці країни, здобувши дев'ять перемог і дві нічиї, починаючи з 2011 року, коли в нашому місті відбулась їх перша гра. Наші футболісти з перших хвилин матчу взяли ініціативу в свої руки, тобто, ноги - з потужним пресингом та блискавичними атаками. Команді суперника, незважаючи на зірковий склад, не вдавалось вчасно реагувати на атаки синьо-жовтих. Півзахисник київського "Динамо" Віктор Циганков на 26-й хвилині відкрив рахунок а через дві хвилини подвоїв його – 2:0. На першій же хвилині другого тайму Є. Коноплянка забиває третій гол, на 59-й хвилині - Р. Яремчук робить рахунок 4:0 і на завершення Є. Коноплянка додає п’ятий, переможний гол на рахунок нашої збірної. З таким рахунком збірна Сербії не програвала ще нікому за свою історію. Тепер збірна України після трьох матчів, набравши сім очок, продовжує очолювати свою відбіркову групу В кваліфікації до Євро-2020, в яку також входить Португалія-діючий чемпіон Європи.