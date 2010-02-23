Molokiya Lviv Half Marathon

Nearly 3500 participants from all over Ukraine and abroad were in Lviv to participate in the fourth Molokiya Lviv Half Marathon on 9 June. Leopolitan runners and guests of the city raced the 21 km main course as well as the 10 km and 4.2 km races. Besides the thousands of runners that the event attracts every year, business teams also too part in the fun during the 4 x 21 km and 4 x 5 km races. Ukraine’s Bohdan-Ihor Horodnytskyi set a new half marathon record of 1:06:46 to win the men’s race, while compatriot Olesya Smovzhenko topped the women’s competition in a time of 1:16:54. Congratulations to the winners!

4-й львівський півмарафон "Молокія"

Близько 3500 учасників з усієї України та з-за кордону прибули до Львова, щоб взяти участь у 4 Львівському півмарафоні "Молокія" 9 червня. Львівські бігуни та гості міста змагались на головній дистанції 21 км а також на дистанціях 10 і 4,2 км. Традиційно щороку тут змагаються тисячі бігунів, а також, бізнес-команди в естафеті 4 х 21 км і 4 х 5 км. Цього року Богдан-Ігор Городницький став чемпіоном серед чоловіків з часом 1:06:46, встановивши новий рекорд півмарафону, а Олеся Смовженко посіла перше місце серед жінок з часом 1:16:54.