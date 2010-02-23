Foxtrot Cup 2019

Lviv’s Halychyna Sport Palace played host to the Foxtrot Cup 2019 international ballroom dance competition from on 25-26 May. Organised with the support of Lviv’s ‘Foxtrot’ dance club and the Lviv department of the National Dance Sport Federation, the event attracted over 500 dance couples from across Ukraine and Europe. Couples competed in both Latin and Standard competitions. Congratulations to all the couples!

Кубок Фокстроту 2019

У львівському палаці спорту "Галичина" 25-26 травня відбувся міжнародний конкурс бальних танців "Кубок Фокстроту 2019". Організацію заходу підтримали львівський танцювальний клуб "Фокстрот" і львівське відділення Національної федерації танцювального спорту. У змаганнях взяли участь понад 500 танцювальних пар з України та Європи. Вони змагались у латиноамериканській і стандартній програмі. Вітаємо всіх учасників!