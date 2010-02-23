May Athlete of the Month: Zhanna Naumova

Young Leopolitan archer Zhanna Naumova was named May’s Athlete of the Month for her performance with the national team at the 2019 European Youth Cup 1st leg held in Catez, Slovenia from 13-18 May. Naumova helped the team capture gold in the Recurve Junior Women’s team event. The 17-year-old has been a member of the national team since 2017 and won bronze at the team at the Junior Indoor World Championships last year in the USA. She also finished 13th at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Congratulations Zhanna!

Спортсменка місяця травня: Жанна Наумова

Молода львівська лучниця Жанна Наумова була визнана спортсменкою місяця за її виступ у складі національної збірної на Європейському молодіжному Кубку 2019 року, який проходив у словенському місті Чатеж на Саві 13-18 травня. У складі збірної Ж. Наумова здобула золото у стрільбі з традиційного лука серед юніорок. Сімнадцятирічна юнка входить до складу національної збірної з 2017 року і вже завоювала разом з нею бронзу на молодіжному чемпіонаті світу в приміщенні торік у США. Вона також посіла 13 місце на літній молодіжній Олімпіаді 2018 року в Буенос-Айресі. Вітаємо Жанно!