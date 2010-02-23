American Football Returns

Lviv’s American football team – the Lions – returned to action at Yunist Stadium on 5 May, as the team kicked off the Ukrainian League of American Football in style. Finalists last year, the team kept up their high level of play with a 21-0 shutout of the Kyiv Slavs. The team is under new guidance this year, as Erdal Birinci and Burak Inanc of Turkey were brought in to lead the team. The Lions currently sit in first place in the Western division with a 2-0 record. Other teams in the Western division include the Slavs, Kyiv Capitals, Uzhhorod Lumberjacks, and Vinnytsia Wolves.

І знов американський футбол

Львівська команда американського футболу "Леви" 5 травня знову виступила на стадіоні "Юність". Фіналіст минулого року, команда підтвердила свій високий рівень гри, подолавши з рахунком 21:0 команду "Слов'яни" з Києва. Цього року львівська команда виступає під керівництвом тренерів з Туреччини Ердала Бірінчі та Бурака Інанаджа. "Леви" сьогодні посідають перше місце в західному дивізіоні з результатом 2-0. Серед інших команд у західному дивізіоні - київські "Слов'яни", ужгородські "Лісоруби" і вінницькі "Вовки".