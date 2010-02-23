February Athletes of the Month: Kateryna Kryva, Ihor Stakhiv and Andriy Lysetskyy

Lviv’s karateka Kateryna Kryva won silver at the second round of the Karate 1 Premier League in Dubai last month. The Karate 1 Premier League is the most important event in the world of karate and a key way to qualify for next summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo as ranking points from events play a critical role in determining who qualifies. With her incredible performance in Dubai, Kryva has made it clear that she intends to be on top of the podium when karate makes its Olympic debut next year. Lugers Ihor Stakhiv and Andriy Lysetskyy were also recognised for their third-place performance in doubles luge at the Viessmann World Cup and seventh place finish at the European Team Relay Championships in Oberhof, Germany. Congratulations to all the winners!

Спортсмени місяця: Катерина Крива, Ігор Стахів та Андрій Лисецький

Львівська каратека Катерина Крива завоювала срібло у другому турі Прем'єр-ліги карате 1 в Дубаї минулого місяця. Прем'єр-ліга карате 1 є найважливішою подією в світі карате і ключовим способом здобути кваліфікацію на Олімпійські ігри наступного літа в Токіо. Своїм неймовірним виступом в Дубаї, К. Крива дала зрозуміти, що має серйозні наміри стати першою чемпіонкою олімпійських ігор наступного року, коли карате введуть до програми змагань. Санкарі Ігор Стахів та Андрій Лисецький також були відзначені спортсменами місяця за третє місце на чемпіонаті світу Viessmann, і сьоме місце - на чемпіонаті Європи в Оберхофі, Німеччина. Вітаємо наших переможців!