December Athlete of the Month: Olena Starikova

Lviv region’s Olena Starikova was named Lviv’s December Athlete of the Month after starring in the third round of the Tissot UCI Cycling World Cup last month. The star cyclist returned home from an event at Berlin’s Velodrome with two medals – a gold in the 500m and bronze in the sprint. This comes on the heels of the 22-year-old’s stellar performance at the European championships in August, where she returned home with silver medals in the same events. She’ll look to continued successes in 2019 as she attempts to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Congratulations Olena and best of luck in 2019!

Спортсменка грудня: Олена Старикова

Вихованка Львівської школи вищої спортивної майстерності велосипедистка Олена Старикова була визнана спортсменкою місяця в грудні за її досягнення на ІІІ етапі Кубку Світу у Берліні (перше і третє місце). Також у серпні минулого року 22-річна спортсменка здобула срібло на чемпіонаті Європи на велотреку в Глазго в командному жіночому спринті. В 2019 році вона буде виступати й далі, щоб закваліфікуватись на літні Олімпійські ігри 2020 року в Токіо. Вітаємо Олену і бажаємо удачі у 2019 році!