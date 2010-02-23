Ukrainian Dance Sport Championships

The Lviv Open Cup dance championships were held at Lviv’s Halychyna sports complex on 7-8 October. Over 800 dancers aged four to 35 from 16 countries took part in several events, including the WDSF International Standard and Latin divisions, the WDSF PD Standard and Latin divisions, and the European children’s Grand Prix junior and juvenile categories. Norway’s Lars Olaf Eltervaag and Paraskevi Zygouri claimed the premiere title in the WDSF International Open Adults Latin competition with a dazzling display, just edging out Ukrainian hopefuls Dmytro Skurativskyi and Yulia Sukhovska. Congratulations to all the participants and winners!

Чемпіонат України зі спортивних танців

У львівському спортивному комплексі "Галичина" 7-8 жовтня відбулися змагання танцюристів Lviv Open Cup. Понад 800 учасників віком від 4 до 35 років з 16 країн виступили у кількох категоріях, зокрема, у стилях WDSF International Standard та International Latin, і WDSF PD International Standard та International Latin, а також був проведений Європейський дитячий гран-прі серед молодших і молодіжних категорій. Танцювальна пара з Норвегії Ларс Олаф Ельтервааг та Параскеві Зігурі здобули перше місце у змаганнях WDSF International Open Adults Latin, а українська пара Дмитро Скуратівський і Юлія Суховська посіли друге місце.. Вітаємо всіх учасників та переможців!