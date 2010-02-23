American Football Finals

The Lviv Lions – the city’s American football team – hosted the Ukrainian Football League championship against the Kyiv Patriots at the city’s SKA Stadium on 28 October. Unfortunately the local team was almost crushed in the final, putting up just six points in a 44-6 loss to the more experienced Patriots. This was the team’s first appearance in the finals, but the team vows to be and to bring the championship to Lviv!”

Американський футбол

В рамках чемпіонату України з американського футболу 28 жовтня на львівському стадіоні "СКА" відбувся матч між командами "Леви" (Львів) та "Патріоти" (Київ). Хоча львів’яни раніше продемонстрували хороші результати в чемпіонаті, однак перемога дісталась досвідченішим гравцям з Києва з рахунком 6:44. Цього разу "Леви" здобули срібні медалі, але вірять у перемогу в майбутньому.