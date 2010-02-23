March Athlete of the Month: Solomiya Brateyko

Lviv’s 17 yeasr old Solomiya Brateyko was awarded Athlete of the Month for March based on her performance at the 2018 BELGOSSTRAKH European Under 21 Championships in Minsk, which took place during March 8-11. The tournament gathered 56 players in Men’s and 55 players in Women’s Singles Events. At the championship in Minsk Solomiya Brateyko together with Natalia Bajor of Poland clinched gold medal in Women’s Doubles. Lviv Today congratulates Solomiya on her achievement and wishes her the best at all upcoming tournaments.

Спортсменка березня: Соломія Братейко

Сімнадцятирічна Львів’янка Соломія Братейко була визнана спортсменкою місяця за її виступ на чемпіонаті Європи з настільного тенісу в Мінську, що проходив 8-11 березня. Турнір зібрав 56 спортсменів та 55 спортсменок в одинарному розряді. На цьому чемпіонаті наша юна тенісистка разом з Наталією Байор з Польщі здобула золоту медаль у жіночому парному розряді. Lviv Today вітає Соломію з її прекрасним досягненням і бажає їй ще більших на всіх майбутніх турнірах!