Ukraine at the European Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships

Ukraine sent 23 athletes – eight of which were from Lviv and Drohobych (Lviv region) – to the European Acrobatic Gymnastics championships in Rzeszow, Poland last month. In the men’s quartet – dynamic competition, Lviv’s-own team of Vladyslav Kukurudz, Stanislav Kukurudz, Yuriy Push, and Taras Yarush showed off their strength in traditional acrobatics to take home the bronze medal. In the junior women’s pairs combined exercise event, Ukraine’s Oleksandra-Marija Tabachynska and Yulia Pylypiak (from Drohobych) delighted the crowd with an entertaining routine that was enough to earn them the European title. Congratulations to all the winners!

Львів’яни на чемпіонаті Європи з акробатичної гімнастики

На чемпіонаті Європи з акробатичної гімнастики, що пройшов з 16 по 20 жовтня в польському Жешуві, від України виступили 23 спортсмени – восьмеро з яких були зі Львова та Дрогобича. Чоловіча акробатична група у складі Владислава Кукурудза, Станіслава Кукурудза, Юрія Пуша й Тараса Яруша продемонстрували свою силу в традиційній акробатиці й завоювали бронзову медаль. Жіночий дует гімнасток - Олександра-Марія Табачинська та Юлія Пилип'як (Дрогобич) показали унікальну програму і стали чемпіонками Європи-2017 серед юніорок. Вітаємо всіх переможців!