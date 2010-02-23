Foxtrot Cup 2017

Lviv’s Halychyna Sport Palace played host to the Foxtrot Cup 2017 international ballroom dance competition from 20-21 May. Organised with the support of the World Dance Sport Federation, the event drew over 800 dance couples from across Ukraine and Central and Eastern Europe. During the weekend, Ukraine held its national rating and qualified in the Latin and Standard competitions. Congrats to all the couples!

У Львівському палаці спорту ”Галичина” 20-21 травня пройшов міжнародний конкурс бальних танців Foxtrot Cup 2017. Організований за підтримки Всесвітньої Федерації танцювального спорту, захід зібрав понад 800 танцювальних пар з усієї України та країн Центральної та Східної Європи. За ці два дні Україна провела свій національний рейтинг і кваліфікацію в змаганнях за латинською і стандартною програмами. Вітаємо всіх учасників!